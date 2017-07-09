Calyxt To Break Ground On New Concept-To-Fork Facility In Roseville, Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a successful initial public offering (IPO) in July 2017, Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Company will break
ground on its new concept-to-fork facility in Roseville, Minn., on
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at 9 a.m. CT. The 11-acre site will house
Calyxt’s nearly 40,000-square-foot Company headquarters,
state-of-the-art research labs and test kitchen. The new construction
will be adjacent to the recently completed 11,000+-square-foot
greenhouses and the existing outdoor demonstration plots.
“This groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment in the history of Calyxt, as
the new facility has been specifically designed to bolster scientific
innovation when it comes to creating the next-generation of healthy
foods for consumers,” said Federico Tripodi, Calyxt CEO. “Additionally,
the facility will not only further engrain Calyxt into the Minnesota
agriculture community, but it will also enable us to accelerate the
development of our growing pipeline and inch us closer to our first
commercialized product, the high-oleic soybean, in 2018.”
Calyxt has partnered with a developer to custom-build the new facility,
and completion is planned for the spring of 2018. This facility will
further support Calyxt’s growth plans for increased process automation
and staff expansion to up to 100 employees, including new recruits for a
variety of positions—from scientists to commercial personnel—at the
Company.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. By combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical
expertise with its innovative commercial strategy, Calyxt is pioneering
a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as
healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally
advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance, for farmers.
Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Cellectis.
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt™
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
Talking about gene editing? We do it.
TALEN® is a
registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.