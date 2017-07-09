 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Calyxt To Break Ground On New Concept-To-Fork Facility In Roseville, Minn.



9/7/2017 6:42:00 AM

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a successful initial public offering (IPO) in July 2017, Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Company will break ground on its new concept-to-fork facility in Roseville, Minn., on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at 9 a.m. CT. The 11-acre site will house Calyxt’s nearly 40,000-square-foot Company headquarters, state-of-the-art research labs and test kitchen. The new construction will be adjacent to the recently completed 11,000+-square-foot greenhouses and the existing outdoor demonstration plots.

“This groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment in the history of Calyxt, as the new facility has been specifically designed to bolster scientific innovation when it comes to creating the next-generation of healthy foods for consumers,” said Federico Tripodi, Calyxt CEO. “Additionally, the facility will not only further engrain Calyxt into the Minnesota agriculture community, but it will also enable us to accelerate the development of our growing pipeline and inch us closer to our first commercialized product, the high-oleic soybean, in 2018.”

Calyxt has partnered with a developer to custom-build the new facility, and completion is planned for the spring of 2018. This facility will further support Calyxt’s growth plans for increased process automation and staff expansion to up to 100 employees, including new recruits for a variety of positions—from scientists to commercial personnel—at the Company.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. By combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy, Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cellectis.

For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

Talking about gene editing? We do it.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

For further information, please contact:
For Calyxt
Media contacts
Jennifer Moore, 917-580-1088
VP Communications
contact@calyxt.com
or
KCSA Strategic Communications
Caitlin Kasunich / Nick Opich, 212-896-1241 / 212-896-1206
ckasunich@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com
or
Investor Relations contact
Simon Harnest, 646-385-9008
VP Corporate Strategy and Finance
simon.harnest@cellectis.com


