Bio-Techne (TECH) Releases A Highly Sensitive And Specific Serological Assay To Detect Zika Virus Infections

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- R&D Systems®, a Bio-Techne brand, announced today the release of a new rapid, solid phase, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) designed to measure anti-Zika virus immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies in human serum. A unique feature of this assay is that, prior to performing the test, samples are pre-treated with a proprietary reagent designed to minimize any interfering proteins present in the serum which could produce a false positive result. In-house testing demonstrates that this kit is highly sensitive to anti-Zika virus IgG and displays minimal cross-reactivity with dengue virus IgG antibodies.

R&D Systems® Anti-Zika Virus IgG ELISA Kit will benefit researchers that need an accurate serological method of detecting Zika virus infection in samples collected five or more days following the onset of symptoms. It will be particularly useful for researchers that are testing samples collected from areas where Zika virus and Dengue virus co-circulate since it is specifically designed to minimize interfering proteins that may be present in the serum. This ensures that the assay will clearly distinguish between Zika virus and Dengue virus and eliminates the likelihood of a false positive result due to a previous flavivirus infection or vaccination. Furthermore, since approximately 80% of the individuals infected with the Zika virus don't realize that they are infected and IgG antibodies persist for such a long time following infection, this kit can be used to detect prior infections and determine whether the Zika virus may be linked to subsequent neurological disorders or fetal abnormalities.

To enable researchers to learn more about this new test, R&D Systems will be hosting an educational webinar describing how the test was developed, how it compares to other Zika virus tests, and best practices for its use in the laboratory setting. To learn more and to register for this webinar, please go to https://www.rndsystems.com/blog/emergence-zika-virus-and-methods-detection

Dave Eansor, Senior Vice President of Bio-Techne's Biotechnology Division, commented, "With the recent Zika virus outbreak, we recognize the need for more research dedicated to understanding the biology of emerging viruses. We are excited to contribute to this field by focusing on the development of new reagents for detecting viral infections and monitoring anti-viral immune responses."

This assay is Bio-Techne's second innovative tool for Zika research, as it complements the RNAscope® assay for Zika virus detection available from Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne brand. This product also provides a robust and accurate method to detect low levels of viral RNA in virtually any tissue sample. The ACD RNAscope® in situ hybridization technology preserves the morphology of infected tissues, enabling the detection of viral RNA in a morphological context.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteinsnotably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, as well as biologically active small molecule compounds and ACD's in situ hybridization detection products --- which are sold to biomedical researchers and clinical research laboratories; these operations constitute the core Biotechnology Division, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Protein Platforms Division manufactures innovative protein analysis tools under the ProteinSimple® brand name that greatly automate western blotting and immunoassay practices. The Diagnostics Division manufactures FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM customer and clinical customers. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $563 million in net sales in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

