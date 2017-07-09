Evotec AG (EVTG.F) And Abivax (ABVX.PA) Enter Into Strategic Collaboration To Develop Novel Antiviral Agents

- ABIVAX DISCOVERS INITIAL DRUG CANDIDATES TO TREAT MAJOR VIRAL
INFECTIONS
- EVOTEC OPTIMISES DRUG CANDIDATES AND PERFORMS EARLY TARGET DEVELOPMENT
- HITS FOR MAJOR UNMET MEDICAL NEEDS - HUMAN RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS
("RSV"), INFLUENZA AND DENGUE VIRUSES - ALREADY IDENTIFIED
- ABIVAX'S ANTIVIRAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM PREVIOUSLY VALIDATED BY ABX464,
ITS CLINICAL PHASE II CANDIDATE FOR REDUCING HIV RESERVOIRS
HAMBURG, Germany & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
and ABIVAX (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) today announced a
strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel treatments for
multiple serious viral infectious diseases.
ABIVAX and Evotec will focus on accelerating discovery and initial
development of small molecules in a capital efficient manner. ABIVAX
identifies the targets and discover initial drug candidates; Evotec will
leverage its industrial state-of-the-art drug discovery platform by
optimising ABIVAX's candidates and performing early target development.
Targets in RSV, Influenza and Dengue viral infections have already been
identified by ABIVAX and are being evaluated for further development
under the partnership.
ABIVAX's antiviral platform is based on its technology of inhibition
mRNA biogenesis and its chemical library of more than one thousand small
molecules. ABX464, ABIVAX's lead candidate in Phase II clinical trials,
is based on this mode of action and is the first drug candidate ever
shown to reduce HIV reservoirs in humans (http://programme.ias2017.org/Abstract/Abstract/5650).
ABIVAX carries out hit identification experiments as well as in vitro
and in vivo pharmacology studies. Evotec will drive the medicinal
chemistry design and
execution, additional pharmacology, ADME (absorption, distribution,
metabolism, and excretion), as well as computational chemistry, mode of
action and molecular target identification studies.
Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, said: "Infectious
disease represents one of Evotec's core areas of focus, and we are
delighted to enter into this broad-ranging and exciting partnership with
ABIVAX. We are committed along with ABIVAX to driving innovation in this
important field with our integrated drug discovery platform in Toulouse,
France."
Professor Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX, added: "We look forward
to extracting further value from our antiviral discovery platform.
Evotec is the ideal partner to efficiently advance these promising
programmes in order to address the large unmet medical need of patients
with these life-threatening and often deadly infectious diseases."
Financial details were not disclosed. Intellectual property originating
from this collaboration and all commercial rights to any drug candidates
will be owned by ABIVAX. This partnership will be supported, in part, by
funding from the "Projets de R&D Structurants Pour la Compétitivité"
(PSPC) of the "Invest in the Future Program" (PIA), a competitive award
granted to ABIVAX in January 2017. The programme is supervised by the
General Commissariat of Investment (Commissariat Général de
l'Investissement) and operated by Bpifrance.
ABOUT ABIVAX
ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the
immune system to eliminate viral disease. To do this ABIVAX leverages
three technology platforms for drug discovery: antiviral, immune
enhancing and polyclonal antibodies. ABX464, its most advanced compound,
is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing a sustained
remission for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small
antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique
mechanism of action and, separately, also has a strong anti-inflammatory
effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune
enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional
viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue); several of these
compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18
months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 -
Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at WWW.ABIVAX.COM.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer
in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
