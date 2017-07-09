BioCardia Receives U.S. Patent Covering A Method Of Preparing And Characterizing Mesenchymal Cells, Providing Further Protection To Cardiallo Cell Therapy Program

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCardia®,
Inc. [OTC:BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive
solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, with clinical
programs in heart failure and sub-acute infarction, today announced the
issuance of United States Patent No. 9,301,975 relating to a method of
producing mesenchymal stem cells from bone marrow cells in a culture
medium sourced from the same donor as the cell population being cultured.
“We are pleased to have obtained this new patent,” stated Dr. Peter
Altman, CEO of BioCardia. “The patent details a manufacturing process
that eliminates the culture need for animal serum for culture media, the
need for multiple human tissue donors to produce media, and the need for
expensive and potentially suboptimal serum free media. This patented
process has potential advantages to patient safety, efficacy, and cost
to realize a successful product for the treatment of many large unmet
clinical needs, including heart failure. Furthermore, this patent has
the potential to protect the manufacturing process of the CardiALLO®
cell therapy which the company anticipates advancing under an
Investigational New Drug submission in 2018.”
About BioCardia®:
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, CA, is developing
regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP®
and CardiALLO® cell therapies are the company’s
biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's
current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system and
the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio.
BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide
its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying
therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial
ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.
