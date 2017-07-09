BioCardia Receives U.S. Patent Covering A Method Of Preparing And Characterizing Mesenchymal Cells, Providing Further Protection To Cardiallo Cell Therapy Program

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCardia®, Inc. [OTC:BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, with clinical programs in heart failure and sub-acute infarction, today announced the issuance of United States Patent No. 9,301,975 relating to a method of producing mesenchymal stem cells from bone marrow cells in a culture medium sourced from the same donor as the cell population being cultured.

“We are pleased to have obtained this new patent,” stated Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia. “The patent details a manufacturing process that eliminates the culture need for animal serum for culture media, the need for multiple human tissue donors to produce media, and the need for expensive and potentially suboptimal serum free media. This patented process has potential advantages to patient safety, efficacy, and cost to realize a successful product for the treatment of many large unmet clinical needs, including heart failure. Furthermore, this patent has the potential to protect the manufacturing process of the CardiALLO® cell therapy which the company anticipates advancing under an Investigational New Drug submission in 2018.”

About BioCardia®:

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, CA, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP® and CardiALLO® cell therapies are the company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system and the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, unexpected expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue BioCardia’s business and product development plans and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.