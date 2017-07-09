Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) To Announce Results For Third Quarter 2017 On October 26

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the third
quarter of 2017 on Thursday, October 26, 2017. During a conference call
at 10:30 a.m. EDT on October 26, company executives will review
financial information and will address inquiries from investors and
analysts.
Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast
of the call at http://investor.bms.com
or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-394-8218 or international
323-701-0225, confirmation code:4511781. Materials related to the call
will be available at the same website prior to the conference call. A
replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT on
October 26 through 11:59 p.m. EST on November 9, 2017. The replay will
also be available through http://investor.bms.com
or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international
719-457-0820 confirmation code: 4511781.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or
