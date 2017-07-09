Lyndra And Allergan (AGN) Sign A Partnership To Develop Ultra-Long-Acting Oral Products

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyndra, Inc. (Lyndra) announced today a partnership with Allergan plc to
develop orally administered ultra-long-acting (once-weekly) products for
the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The basis of the collaboration
between the Boston-based startup and Allergan is Lyndra’s innovative
sustained-release technology, which has the potential to transform drugs
typically dosed daily to once-weekly oral dosing.
Allergan and Lyndra will collaborate to develop ultra-long-acting
formulations of Allergan’s proprietary treatments for Alzheimer’s
disease, where caregiver burden and patient adherence are common
challenges. By decreasing patients’ overall pill burden and increasing
adherence, novel, long-acting therapies have the potential to decrease
overall healthcare costs and improve patient health outcomes.
“I am delighted that we have the opportunity to work so closely with the
scientific team at Allergan to bring caregiver and patient innovation to
this critical illness,” said Amy Schulman, Chief Executive Officer at
Lyndra. “The chance to minimize the struggle with the daily pill can
make a real difference to patients and their caregivers, ease the burden
of medication compliance and simplify the day-to-day challenges of
chronic conditions. As a team, we at Lyndra are deeply committed to
making a difference in how people get well and our ultra-long-acting
sustained release technology is built on the premise that a once-weekly
oral pill will make a real difference in disease treatment and
prevention.”
“As a leader in Alzheimer’s treatment, Allergan is committed to
developing new approaches that further reduce the burden of treatment
for patients and their caregivers,” said Sesha Neervanan, Senior Vice
President of Pharmaceutical Development at Allergan. “In addition to its
potential application in Alzheimer’s disease treatment, we are excited
by the potential for these technologies that could unlock a paradigm
shift in the treatment of other conditions where less frequent
administration is critical to improving compliance and patient care.”
The Lyndra technology is a novel dosage form designed to temporarily
reside in the stomach for up to one week while delivering a drug or
combination of drugs, until its finely tuned components break apart and
pass through the GI tract. By permitting sustained gastric residence,
the technology could improve pharmacokinetic profiles by blunting peak
and trough concentrations, and enable local GI delivery and less
frequent patient dosing. Dr. Robert Langer, Institute Professor at MIT
and co-founder of Lyndra shared, “The astounding reality is that while
there are so many effective, life-saving treatments available, nearly
50% of patients don’t adhere to their medication regimens which leads to
avoidable negative health outcomes and pre-mature deaths. We are
delighted that Allergan shares in our vision of developing novel,
long-acting technologies that transform how patients take medicine and
take full advantage of available treatments.”
In addition to the Allergan partnership, the company recently announced
a five-year grant from the NIH to develop ultra-long-acting products for
HIV. Catherine Reynolds, who recently joined as Chair of Lyndra’s Board
of Directors, commented, “Lyndra’s dedication to targeting unmet needs
in diseases such as Alzheimer’s is extraordinary. My enthusiasm as Chair
of Lyndra stems from the ability to improve public health outcomes and
Lyndra’s willingness to tackle the intractable issue of compliance.”
As part of the transaction, Allergan may elect an additional compound,
from any therapeutic category, for inclusion in the collaboration. The
agreement provides a $15 million upfront payment to Lyndra along with up
to $90M in development and regulatory milestones spread across the
Alzheimer’s program and the additional compound program. The transaction
with Allergan is the largest deal to date harnessing Lyndra’s pioneering
work in the area of ultra-long-acting oral delivery, and follows
Lyndra’s Series A of $23 million announced this spring.
Lyndra: A Dose Goes a Long Way
Lyndra aims to fundamentally change the way patients take medicines
through the development of oral, ultra-long-acting, sustained release
oral therapies that drastically improve healthcare outcomes. The Lyndra
platform was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in
the laboratory of Dr. Robert Langer in collaboration with the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation. Lyndra formulations transform medications
taken daily or more frequently into a weekly or monthly dose, promising
to improve patient adherence as well as to optimize the pharmacokinetic
profile of the dosage form.
For more information visit https://www.lyndra.com/.