After a Billion+ Loss to Alzheimer's at Medivation (MDVN), Hung Takes Another Shot at Ramaswamy's Axovant (AXON)
9/7/2017 6:27:22 AM
The executives packed into the room, eager to hear the good news on their blockbuster-to-be.
Medivation, a California startup, was developing a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and pivotal results from a major clinical trial were finally available. An earlier study, conducted in Russia, had generated what Alzheimer’s experts hailed as the best results the field had ever seen. Dr. David Hung, the CEO, believed he had a billion-dollar product.
