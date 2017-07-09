vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Presents Further Dose Response Analysis From Phase II Study Of Its GLP-1 Receptor Agonist At 53rd Annual Meeting Of The European Association For The Study Of Diabetes

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--vTv Therapeutics Inc. (vTv) (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced that
additional analysis from a Phase 2 clinical study of TTP273, an
investigational, oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist for
the treatment of type 2 diabetes will be presented at the 53rd Annual
Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)
held in Lisbon, Portugal, September 11 – 15, 2017.
Details of the presentation are listed below:
Presentation Title: “Beyond topline results for the oral
(non-peptide) GLP-1R agonist TTP273 in type 2 diabetes: How much and
when?”
Session: OP 19 Novel therapies: Future Opportunities
Presentation
Number: Oral Presentation # 112
Date and Time:
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 2:30 – 4:00pm WEST
Location:
International Fair of Lisbon, Roma Hall
About TTP273
TTP273 is an oral small molecule that works by activating the GLP-1
receptor. Activation of the GLP-1 receptor leads to the enhancement of
insulin secretion and suppression of glucagon production and decreased
food intake. There are currently several marketed injectable GLP-1
therapies. These agents have demonstrated notable glucose lowering in
addition to weight loss; however, their widespread use may be hindered
by the route of administration (injection) and by the high incidence of
gastrointestinal side effects (nausea and vomiting).
About Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a result of the body’s inability to use insulin
properly to control sugar in the bloodstream. Type 2 diabetes represents
up to 95% of diabetes patients, imposing a growing burden on healthcare
systems globally. Diabetes remains the 7th leading cause of death in the
United States, costing the healthcare system $245 billion annually.
According to the American Diabetes Association, there are 29.1 million
Americans, or 9.3% of the population, living with diabetes.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small
molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv
has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the
treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes as well as
treatment of inflammatory disorders and the prevention of muscle
weakness.
