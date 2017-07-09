|
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Just Set Another All-Time High: Is It Still A Buy?
9/7/2017 6:25:23 AM
Another week, another all-time high for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).
Shares of the robotic surgical systems maker are up more than 60% so far in 2017. For much of the year, Intuitive Surgical has repeatedly broken its previous record levels as the stock has relentlessly moved higher and higher. The lackluster years of 2013 through 2015 have given way to seemingly nothing but blue skies for the company.
comments powered by