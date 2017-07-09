 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Just Set Another All-Time High: Is It Still A Buy?



9/7/2017 6:25:23 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Another week, another all-time high for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Shares of the robotic surgical systems maker are up more than 60% so far in 2017. For much of the year, Intuitive Surgical has repeatedly broken its previous record levels as the stock has relentlessly moved higher and higher. The lackluster years of 2013 through 2015 have given way to seemingly nothing but blue skies for the company.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 