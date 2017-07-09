|
5 Things Gilead (GILD)' Management Just Said That You'll Want To Know
9/7/2017 6:22:47 AM
Last week, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) generated plenty of buzz with the announcement of its planned acquisition of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE). On Wednesday, several of the company's top executives sat down at the Citi biotech conference to field questions.
Gilead Sciences COO Kevin Young, chief scientific officer Norbert Bischofberger, and CFO Robin Washington participated in what was billed as a "fireside chat." Here are five questions that Gilead's management answered that you'll want to know about.
comments powered by