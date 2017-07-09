Agriculture Biologicals Company Newleaf Symbiotics Announces Second Close To Complete Its $30MM C Round Financing

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewLeaf
Symbiotics announced that it has completed the second close of its
$30MM series C financing, accelerating plans to convert proven
applications of its unique biologicals platform into products for
large-scale agriculture. The company’s commitment to tapping the
advantages of Methylotrophic bacteria has positioned it as a leader in
agricultural biologicals. S2G
Ventures (Seed 2 Growth), a multi-stage venture fund investing in
transformative food and agriculture companies joined first close lead
investors Monsanto Growth Ventures and Otter Capital to finalize the
oversubscribed financing. The Yard Ventures, (a Harvard alumni fund),
Lewis & Clark Ventures, Rockport Capital, Pangaea Ventures, Open Prairie
Ventures, and other investors participated in the series C round.
“We invest in transformative agriculture companies whose technologies
and products are driving the sustainability revolution and can better
align the food system to meet consumer demands,” said S2G CIO and
Managing Director Sanjeev Krishnan. “We’ve been following NewLeaf for
several years and have witnessed how the company’s innovative strategy
has created a product pipeline that can move the needle in Ag
biologicals.”
NewLeaf will use the invested capital to commercialize seed treatment
and in-furrow products for soybeans, corn, wheat, peanuts, and other
crops. The company is tripling the square footage of its R&D and pilot
production facility in St. Louis and is expanding its proprietary
Prescriptive Biologics Knowledgebase™ bioinformatics platform.
“This financing is a major milestone for NewLeaf,” added NewLeaf CEO Tom
Laurita. “It proves that our technology and strategy are working. We are
excited by the composition of this investment syndicate. Monsanto
understands the input side of the agriculture equation as well as any
company in the world. S2G invests in companies that drive the
realignment of food production toward sustainability. NewLeaf is working
at the convergence of next generation agricultural products and
worldwide consumer demand for a sustainable future.”
About NewLeaf Symbiotics
NewLeaf Symbiotics is a venture-funded agricultural biologicals company
engaged in discovery, development, production, and commercialization of
products containing beneficial plant bacteria. Its 30+member team is
based in BRDG Park at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St.
Louis, MO. Visit NewLeaf Symbiotics at www.newleafsym.com.
About Bio Research & Development Growth (BRDG) Park
Bio Research & Development Growth (BRDG) Park at the Danforth Plant
Science Center helps life science companies bridge research, resources
and relationships to achieve commercial success. In addition to
providing world-class wet laboratories, office space and a prominent
incubator, BRDG Park’s location on the Danforth Center’s campus
facilitates access to the intellectual capital of top scientists, as
well as to greenhouses, growth chambers, microscopy and proteomics
facilities and other vital resources. Located in suburban St. Louis
County, MO, BRDG Park is a development of Wexford Science & Technology,
LLC, a real estate company exclusively focused on partnering with
universities, academic medical centers and research institutions to
develop vibrant, mixed-use Knowledge Communities built upon a foundation
of research, discovery, entrepreneurial activity, and commercial
collaboration.