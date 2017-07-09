|
New System Can Reconstruct Faces Using Your DNA, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Study Reveals
9/7/2017 6:16:55 AM
Scientists have reconstructed faces from people’s DNA, an advance that challenges the idea that genetic databases can be anonymous. Research institutions regularly collect thousands of human genomes to understand diseases. Most promise volunteers that their identity will be protected. However, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that in the long run, such anonymity may not be possible.
