Celgene (CELG) Provides Update On The Fusion Clinical Program

SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on five
trials and a full clinical hold on one trial in the Celgene FUSION™
program. The trials are testing IMFINZI™ (durvalumab), an anti-PD-L1
antibody, in combination with immunomodulatory and chemotherapy agents
in blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia
and lymphoma.
The decision by the FDA was based on risks identified in other trials
for an anti-PD-1 antibody, pembrolizumab, in patients with multiple
myeloma in combination with immunomodulatory agents. In the FUSION™
program, the Company has not discerned, at this time, an imbalance in
the risk benefit profile; however, the clinical holds allow for
additional information to be collected to further understand the risk
benefit profile of the program.
Patients enrolled in the trials on partial clinical hold who are
receiving clinical benefit from treatment as determined by the
investigator, may remain on treatment. Patients enrolled in the trial on
full clinical hold will be discontinued from treatment. No new patients
will be enrolled into the listed trials.
The trials placed on partial clinical hold are:
-
MEDI4736-MM-001: A Phase IB Multicenter, Open-Label Study to Determine
the Recommended Dose and Regimen of Durvalumab Either as Monotherapy
or in Combination with Pomalidomide with or without Low-Dose
Dexamethasone in Subjects with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma
-
MEDI4736-MM-003: A Phase II, Multicenter, Open-label, Study to
Determine the Safety and Efficacy for the Combination of Durvalumab
and Daratumumab in Subjects with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple
Myeloma
-
MEDI4736-MM-005: A Phase II, Multicenter, Single-Arm, Study to
Determine the Efficacy for the Combination of Durvalumab Plus
Daratumumab in Subjects with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma
That Have Progressed While on Current Treatment Regimen Containing
Daratumumab
-
MEDI4736-NHL-001: A Phase I/II, Open-label, Multi-center Study to
Assess the Safety and Tolerability of Durvalumab as Monotherapy and in
Combination Therapy in Subjects with Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic
Leukemia. The only arm in this trial for which enrollment is suspended
is the arm with the durvalumab, REVLIMID® and rituximab
combination.
-
MEDI4736-DLBCL-001: A Phase II, Open-label, Multicenter Study to
Evaluate the Safety and Clinical Activity of Durvalumab in Combination
with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, Prednisone
(R-CHOP) or with Lenalidomide Plus R-CHOP (R2 CHOP) in Subjects with
Previously Untreated, High Risk Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma
The trial placed on full clinical hold is:
-
MEDI4736-MM-002: A Phase Ib Multicenter, Open-label Study to Determine
the Recommended Dose and Regimen of Durvalumab in Combination with
Lenalidomide with and without Low-dose Dexamethasone in Subjects with
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
The trials that will continue to enroll are:
-
MEDI4736-MDS-001: A Randomized, Multicenter, Open-label, Phase II
Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Azacitidine Subcutaneous
in Combination with Durvalumab in Previously Untreated Subjects with
Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes or in Elderly (>= 65 Years)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Subjects Not Eligible for Hematopoietic Stem
Cell Transplantation
-
CC-486-MDS-006: A Phase II, International, Multicenter, Randomized,
Open-label, Parallel Group to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of
CC-486 Alone in Combination with Durvalumab in Subjects with
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Who Fail to Achieve an Objective Response to
Treatment with Azacitidine for Injection or Decitabine
In April 2015, Celgene entered into a strategic collaboration with
MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of
AstraZeneca, to develop and commercialize IMFINZI™ for hematologic
malignancies. The use of IMFINZI™ in combination with other agents for
the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies is not approved
by the FDA, and the safety and efficacy of those combinations have not
been established.
