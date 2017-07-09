 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

A Pen That Detects Cancerous Tissue Could Help Surgeons Remove The Full Tumor, Science Translational Medicine Reveals



9/7/2017 6:12:01 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A new handheld device could someday help cancer surgeons figure out what to cut and what to leave alone in real time.

The device, called the MasSpec Pen, is (unsurprisingly) about the size of a pen and employs water, plastic tubing, and a mass spectrometer. It’s the latest in engineers’ efforts to speed up the pace at which samples collected during operations are processed for clinically valuable information.

Read at STAT


comments powered by Disqus
STAT
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 