 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Fidelity Gambles $250 Million on China's Booming Biotech Scene



9/7/2017 6:04:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Ltd, launched its first dedicated China healthcare fund on Tuesday, doubling down bets on the country’s rapidly growing medical sector. The firm, which said it also plans to launch a China-dedicated technology fund, said the $250 million China healthcare fund will allocate 40 percent of the capital in therapeutics, betting on a boom in innovative drugs in China. “We’re about to witness an explosion of innovative drugs in China,” said Liu Weimin, partner at Eight Roads, which has invested in over 150 Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, WuXi AppTec and Innovent Biologics.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 