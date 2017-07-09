 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Researchers Develop Cheaper, Faster Test For E. Coli In Drinking Water, University of Waterloo Study



9/7/2017 6:03:31 AM

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have invented a fast, affordable way for developing communities to test their drinking water for potentially deadly E. coli.

Unlike current tests that cost about $70 and can take up to three days to get back from the lab, the Waterloo invention uses paper strips similar to those in litmus tests to produce results in less than three hours at a cost of 50 cents.

"This has the potential to allow routine, affordable water testing to help billions of people in the developing world avoid getting sick," said Sushanta Mitra, executive director of the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology. "It is a breakthrough."

