Sell-Off On This Drugmaker Is 'Overblown'—But Will It Keep Going?

The sell-off Tuesday on Mallinckrodt (MNK) stock was overdone, analysts said Wednesday after a judge tossed out a slew of patients protecting a respiratory treatment.Mallinckrodt lost 12.3% on Tuesday, diving to a three-week low. The stock fell as much as 2.4% on the stock market today before closing up 0.4% to 36.28. Shares of drugmakers also advanced 0.5%.