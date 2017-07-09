Employer:
Sell-Off On This Drugmaker Is 'Overblown'—But Will It Keep Going?
9/7/2017 6:00:52 AM
The sell-off Tuesday on Mallinckrodt (MNK) stock was overdone, analysts said Wednesday after a judge tossed out a slew of patients protecting a respiratory treatment.
Mallinckrodt lost 12.3% on Tuesday, diving to a three-week low. The stock fell as much as 2.4% on the stock market today before closing up 0.4% to 36.28. Shares of drugmakers also advanced 0.5%.
Read at
Investor's Business Daily
Investor's Business Daily
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions
Biotech/Pharma - Legal