Hiring Now: Dow Development Laboratories Takes More Space in the Bay Area



9/7/2017 5:59:29 AM

Three years since relocating to Petaluma, Dow Development Laboratories now has roughly doubled the size of its topical products facility.

The contract product developer and manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries signed a lease for 11,053 more square feet at 1031 N. McDowell Blvd., bringing the size of it to 22,698 square feet.

Dow Development designs, develops and manufactures topical prescription creams, gels, solutions and ointments.

