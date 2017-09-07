Google (GOOG) Gets in on Bay Area Gritstone Oncology's $92.7 Million Series B Boost

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gritstone Oncology, a next-generation personalized cancer immunotherapy
company, today announced the successful completion of a $92.7 million
Series B preferred stock financing. Proceeds from the financing will be
used to advance Gritstone’s tumor antigen identification platform and
pipeline of personalized cancer immunotherapies. The company’s lead
program, targeting tumor-specific neoantigens, is expected to enter
clinical trials in mid-2018, initially in patients with non-small cell
lung cancer and gastric cancer.
This investment will also support the ongoing construction and
completion of Gritstone’s 43,000 square foot industrialized
manufacturing facility in Pleasanton, CA. This state-of-the-art facility
is being built in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices
(cGMP) standards and will form the nucleus of Gritstone’s manufacturing
program for personalized cancer therapeutics. The first investigational
products for clinical research are expected to be manufactured in this
facility in 2018.
“We are excited to expand our investor base with leading investors from
the U.S. and Asia, and to continue driving Gritstone’s best-in-class
approach to develop personalized immunotherapies,” said Andrew Allen,
M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of
Gritstone Oncology. “Since the formation of the company two years ago,
Gritstone has made significant progress leveraging extensive human tumor
molecular analysis and machine learning to develop and optimize the
proprietary Gritstone EDGE tumor antigen identification platform. We
have matched our breakthrough accuracy in tumor neoantigen
identification with an antigen delivery system that builds on human
immunity insights from infectious disease experts, culminating in an
extremely potent neoantigen delivery platform expected to drive
best-in-class cytotoxic T cell responses.”
The round was led by new investor Lilly Asia Ventures, with
participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Trinitas Capital
(Beijing) and Alexandria Venture Investments, all new investors. All
existing investors are also all participating in the round, including
Versant Ventures, The Column Group, Clarus Funds and Frazier Healthcare
Partners.
Cowen served as sole financial advisor to Gritstone in connection with
this financing.
“Lilly Asia Ventures believes in the potential of targeted immunotherapy
to transform the treatment of cancer, and is very actively investing in
this domain,” said Judith Li, partner at Lilly Asia Ventures, who will
join the board of directors. “Gritstone is building a highly
differentiated approach to tailor immunotherapy treatment to each
patient’s own tumor, analogous to how tumor gene panel sequencing has
enabled application of precisely targeted small molecule targeted
therapies to some cancer patients. We believe Gritstone’s global
perspective shows exceptional foresight, exemplified by their collection
of tumors from Asia to inform antigen prediction in East Asian patients’
tumors. We see top companies increasingly pursuing geographic diversity
even in early stages, mirroring the increasingly global nature of
biotech innovation.”
“Gritstone is creating a new class of cancer immunotherapies that is
revolutionary in its scope and ambition,” said Anthony Philippakis,
venture partner at GV. “The company has made meaningful progress
applying sophisticated deep learning technologies to create cancer
therapeutics that are personalized for each patient. We’re looking
forward to working with Gritstone’s experienced team as they continue to
make significant steps towards developing a new class of cancer
immunotherapies.”
ABOUT GRITSTONE ONCOLOGY
Gritstone Oncology is a privately-held, next-generation personalized
cancer immunotherapy company. Gritstone brings together distinguished
scientific founders, an experienced and diverse management team, a
seasoned and successful board of directors and deep financial backing to
tackle fundamental challenges at the intersection of cancer genomics,
immunology, and immunotherapy design. The Company’s initial goal is to
leverage deep learning to identify and deploy therapeutic neoantigens
from individual patients’ tumor to develop novel treatments for lung and
gastric cancer. Gritstone Oncology is headquartered in the San Francisco
Bay Area with certain key functions located in Cambridge, MA. The
company launched in October 2015 with initial funding from leading
blue-chip biotechnology investors, including Versant Ventures, The
Column Group, Clarus Funds and Frazier Healthcare Partners. More
information can be found at www.gritstoneoncology.com
or @gritstoneonc.