Opinion: What You Don’t Know About Martin Shkreli—His Investing Tips And Strategies
9/7/2017 5:53:24 AM
Despite the distraction of a securities-fraud trial and worries about sentencing, “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli has kept up with one of his favorite passions all year: Analyzing stocks and market opportunities.
Though the 34-year-old Brooklyn native has been called “the most hated person on the internet” and gets a bad rap for being egotistical, he has an altruistic streak. He spends hours on YouTube sharing finance lessons, investment ideas and responses to random callers.
