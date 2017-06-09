Inventiva And AbbVie (ABBV) Extend Agreement To Discover New Potent Orally-Available Small Molecule Ror? Inverse Agonist Drug Candidates

DAIX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Inventiva (Paris:IVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative
therapies, particularly in fibrosis, today announced the extension of an
agreement with Abbvie to continue discovery and development efforts for
orally available ROR? inverse agonists.
“Inventiva continues to leverage its knowledge and expertise in ROR?
development and around nuclear receptors and transcription factors. ROR?
is one of the most promising small molecule approaches in controlling
the production of T helper 17 cells, with the potential to treat several
autoimmune diseases,” commented Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., Inventiva
Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “We are excited to continue
our work with AbbVie, one of the leaders in development and
commercialization of autoimmune drugs.”
In addition, to the ongoing work in preclinical discovery and
development the company announced that ABBV-553, AbbVie’s current ROR-?
inverse agonist lead compound, will cease development following a Phase
1 study.
Under the terms of the agreement, Inventiva will receive an undisclosed
research payment. Additionally, Inventiva will receive milestone
payments when a new candidate is identified. Inventiva will also be
eligible for development and sales milestones as well as royalties on
sales.
About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com
Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development
of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and
epigenetic modulators. Inventiva’s research engine opens up novel
breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan
diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.
IVA337, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a strong
action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha, gamma and
delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play
key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action
targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need:
NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already
affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic
sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there
is no approved treatment to date.
Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product,
odiparcil, which is a treatment for three different forms of
mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler/Scheie syndromes, MPS II or
Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.
Inventiva has a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.
Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research
entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial
partnerships, one of which is at clinical stage, have also been
developed with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, making Inventiva
eligible for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone
payments, in addition to royalties on the products resulting from the
partnerships.
Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns
state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the
international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a
proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as
integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.
