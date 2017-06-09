Inventiva And AbbVie (ABBV) Extend Agreement To Discover New Potent Orally-Available Small Molecule Ror? Inverse Agonist Drug Candidates

DAIX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Inventiva (Paris:IVA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies, particularly in fibrosis, today announced the extension of an agreement with Abbvie to continue discovery and development efforts for orally available ROR? inverse agonists.

“Inventiva continues to leverage its knowledge and expertise in ROR? development and around nuclear receptors and transcription factors. ROR? is one of the most promising small molecule approaches in controlling the production of T helper 17 cells, with the potential to treat several autoimmune diseases,” commented Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., Inventiva Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “We are excited to continue our work with AbbVie, one of the leaders in development and commercialization of autoimmune drugs.”

In addition, to the ongoing work in preclinical discovery and development the company announced that ABBV-553, AbbVie’s current ROR-? inverse agonist lead compound, will cease development following a Phase 1 study.

Under the terms of the agreement, Inventiva will receive an undisclosed research payment. Additionally, Inventiva will receive milestone payments when a new candidate is identified. Inventiva will also be eligible for development and sales milestones as well as royalties on sales.

About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com

Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulators. Inventiva’s research engine opens up novel breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

IVA337, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a strong action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha, gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there is no approved treatment to date.

Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product, odiparcil, which is a treatment for three different forms of mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler/Scheie syndromes, MPS II or Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome. Inventiva has a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.

Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial partnerships, one of which is at clinical stage, have also been developed with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, making Inventiva eligible for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties on the products resulting from the partnerships.

Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.

Important Notice:

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Please refer to the « Document de référence » filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 26, 2017 under n° R.17-025 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.