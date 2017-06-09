Fidelta Announces An Extension Of Its Drug Discovery Service Agreement With Heptares

Fidelta Announces An Extension Of Its Drug Discovery Service Agreement With Announces An Extension Of Its Drug Discovery Service Agreement With Heptares

Zagreb, Croatia, 5th September 2017 – Fidelta, a Galapagos company, is pleased to announce the continuation of an agreement with Heptares, whereby Fidelta will provide medicinal chemistry, DMPK and pharmacology services to advance Heptares’ drug discovery programs against emerging GPCR targets.



Adrijana Vinter, Managing Director, Fidelta commented, “We are excited to continue working together with Heptares on integrated projects supporting discovery of new medicines using Fidelta's extensive scientific expertise.''



Giles Brown, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Heptares, said “Heptares is pleased to expand its drug discovery agreement with Fidelta. The company has demonstrated good value for Heptares with a focus on quality, fast turn-around and speed of delivery across a range of services.”



About Fidelta



Fidelta, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Galapagos N.V., is a fee-for-service, collaborative drug discovery organization that combines expertise in the areas of chemistry, pharmacology, ADME, pharmacokinetics and toxicology. Fidelta offers fully integrated services, as well as flexible stand-alone solutions for projects in discovery and early pre-clinical development. Fidelta has developed a new macrocyclic drug discovery platform, FideltaMacro.TM Fidelta’s objective is to deliver efficacious, safe and differentiated pre-clinical candidates for its clients. For more information, visit www.fidelta.eu



About Heptares Therapeutics



Heptares is a clinical-stage company creating transformative medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a superfamily of 375 receptors linked to a wide range of human diseases. Heptares’ proprietary StaR® technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) capabilities enable us to engineer and develop drugs for highly validated, yet historically undruggable or challenging GPCRs. Using this approach, we are building an exciting pipeline of new medicines (small molecules and biologics) with the potential to transform the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, cancer immune-oncology, migraine, addiction, metabolic disease and other indications. We have partnerships for our novel candidates and technologies with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Allergan, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Kymab, MorphoSys, PeptiDream, Pfizer and Teva.



Heptares is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sosei Group Corporation. For more information, please visit www.heptares.com and www.sosei.com.



HEPTARES is a registered trademark in the EU, Switzerland, US and Japan; StaR® is a registered trademark in the EU and Japan.



More information:



Fidelta d.o.o.

Adrijana Vinter, Managing Director

Tel: +385 1 8886395

fidelta@glpg.com

Read at BioSpace.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus