Presto Therapeutics Recruits Top Names For Advisory Boards

Presto Therapeutics, Inc. ("Presto") a privately-held spin-off of Tempo Bioscience, Inc. ("Tempo"), a biotechnology company based in San Francisco, California, has engaged renowned scientists and industry leaders to fill its Advisory Boards. Presto has an exclusive license to use Tempo's proprietary biosensors-incorporated adult stem cell platform technologies for drug discovery and development in the neuroscience field. Proprietary TempoBiosensors™ belong to a new class of molecular sensors that detect neuronal activities in real-time. Presto combines these biosensors with human genomic technologies and patient-derived adult stem cells to radically alter the process of drug discovery and development for intractable neurological disorders. Presto's advisory boards are rounded out by an impressive team of neuroscientists and chemists.

Scientific Advisory Board

Fred H. Gage PhD is the Adler Professor in the Laboratory of Genetics at the Salk Institute. His laboratory discovered neurogenesis in the adult human brain in 1998. Since then, the Gage lab has concentrated on the adult central nervous system, its plasticity and adaptability, and functional implications in a wide range of neurological disorders. Dr. Gage is an esteemed member of the international neuroscience community and has won many awards. Previously, he was the President of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) and the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR). He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Joseph G. Gleeson MD is an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at the University of California, San Diego and the Rockefeller University. Dr. Gleeson's lab has uncovered numerous human genetic mutations found in patients with developmental neurological disorders. His work has been widely published in journals such as Nature Genetics, Cell, and Science. Dr. Gleeson is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, Association of American Physicians, and Dana Alliance for Brain Research.

Industry Advisory Board

Ian J. Massey PhD is a veteran neuroscience drug development executive. Dr. Massey was the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Synosia Therapeutics that was focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases. In 2011, Synosia was acquired by Finnish drug development company Biotie Therapies Corporation. Prior to Synosia, he was the Head of Research and Preclinical Development for Roche in Palo Alto and, prior to this, he was the Head and Vice President of the Neurobiology Business Unit at Roche. Before joining Roche, Dr. Massey spent almost 20 years with Syntex in a variety of leadership positions. Dr. Massey has contributed to the discovery, preclinical, and early clinical development of more than 20 chemical entities that progressed to clinical (Phase II Proof of Concept and beyond) studies.

Rodney Turner is the CEO of AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH. He is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, corporate business development executive, and leader in the global life sciences industry. Previously, he was the Vice President of Corporate Business Development at Life Technologies and Fluidigm. He has been an active member of the biotech startup community, advising startup companies regarding their corporate strategies.

Benjamin P. Chen PhD is currently the Managing Partner of Ignatius Transaction Partners LLC. He has held executive management positions with biotech startups, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and investment institutions. Most recently he served as the Chairman and CEO of Immune Targeting Systems Limited in London. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Burrill & Company, a global life sciences venture capital firm, and the Burrill Greater China Group.

About Tempo Bioscience, Inc.: Founded in 2013, Tempo is a technology development biotechnology company based in San Francisco, California. Tempo develops and manufactures human adult stem cell based biosensor enabling technologies for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and consumer product industries. For more information on Tempo, please visit our home page: <http://www.tempobioscience.com>. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@TempoBioscience) and TempoBlog.

About Presto Therapeutics, Inc.: Established in 2017, Presto’s mission is to develop patient-relevant drugs for orphan neurological disorders with unmet medical needs. <http://www.prestotherapeutics.com>.