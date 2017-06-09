Presto Therapeutics Recruits Top Names For Advisory Boards

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presto Therapeutics, Inc. (“Presto”) a privately-held spin-off of Tempo
Bioscience, Inc. (“Tempo”), a biotechnology company based in San
Francisco, California, has engaged renowned scientists and industry
leaders to fill its Advisory Boards. Presto has an exclusive license to
use Tempo’s proprietary biosensors-incorporated adult stem cell platform
technologies for drug discovery and development in the neuroscience
field. Proprietary TempoBiosensors™ belong to a new class of molecular
sensors that detect neuronal activities in real-time. Presto combines
these biosensors with human genomic technologies and patient-derived
adult stem cells to radically alter the process of drug discovery and
development for intractable neurological disorders. Presto’s advisory
boards are rounded out by an impressive team of neuroscientists and
chemists.
Scientific Advisory Board
Fred H. Gage PhD is the Adler Professor in the Laboratory of Genetics at
the Salk Institute. His laboratory discovered neurogenesis in the adult
human brain in 1998. Since then, the Gage lab has concentrated on the
adult central nervous system, its plasticity and adaptability, and
functional implications in a wide range of neurological disorders. Dr.
Gage is an esteemed member of the international neuroscience community
and has won many awards. Previously, he was the President of the Society
for Neuroscience (SfN) and the International Society for Stem Cell
Research (ISSCR). He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and
American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Joseph G. Gleeson MD is an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical
Institute at the University of California, San Diego and the Rockefeller
University. Dr. Gleeson's lab has uncovered numerous human genetic
mutations found in patients with developmental neurological disorders.
His work has been widely published in journals such as Nature Genetics,
Cell, and Science. Dr. Gleeson is a member of the National Academy of
Medicine, Association of American Physicians, and Dana Alliance for
Brain Research.
Industry Advisory Board
Ian J. Massey PhD is a veteran neuroscience drug development executive.
Dr. Massey was the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Synosia
Therapeutics that was focused on the development of novel therapeutics
for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases. In 2011,
Synosia was acquired by Finnish drug development company Biotie
Therapies Corporation. Prior to Synosia, he was the Head of Research and
Preclinical Development for Roche in Palo Alto and, prior to this, he
was the Head and Vice President of the Neurobiology Business Unit at
Roche. Before joining Roche, Dr. Massey spent almost 20 years with
Syntex in a variety of leadership positions. Dr. Massey has contributed
to the discovery, preclinical, and early clinical development of more
than 20 chemical entities that progressed to clinical (Phase II Proof of
Concept and beyond) studies.
Rodney Turner is the CEO of AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH. He is an
accomplished serial entrepreneur, corporate business development
executive, and leader in the global life sciences industry. Previously,
he was the Vice President of Corporate Business Development at Life
Technologies and Fluidigm. He has been an active member of the biotech
startup community, advising startup companies regarding their corporate
strategies.
Benjamin P. Chen PhD is currently the Managing Partner of Ignatius
Transaction Partners LLC. He has held executive management positions
with biotech startups, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and
investment institutions. Most recently he served as the Chairman and CEO
of Immune Targeting Systems Limited in London. Prior to that, he was a
Managing Director at Burrill & Company, a global life sciences venture
capital firm, and the Burrill Greater China Group.
About Tempo Bioscience, Inc.: Founded in 2013, Tempo is a technology
development biotechnology company based in San Francisco, California.
Tempo develops and manufactures human adult stem cell based biosensor
enabling technologies for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and consumer
product industries. For more information on Tempo, please visit our home
page: <http://www.tempobioscience.com>.
About Presto Therapeutics, Inc.: Established in 2017, Presto’s mission
is to develop patient-relevant drugs for orphan neurological disorders
with unmet medical needs.