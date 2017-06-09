PHARNEXT Announces That The DSMB Recommends Continuing The Ongoing Phase III Trial Of PXT3003 For Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Pharnext
SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a
biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development
of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known
drugs, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board
(DSMB) has completed its second pre-specified safety evaluation of
PXT3003 in the ongoing PLEO-CMT Phase 3 clinical trial. Based on a
review of safety data from all randomized patients, the DSMB recommended
to continue the PLEO-CMT study as planned.
PLEO-CMT is a pivotal, multi-center, randomized, double blind,
placebo-controlled, three-arm Phase 3 study that was initiated in
December 2015 and has enrolled 323 patients with mild-to-moderate CMT1A
in 30 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Canada. Diagnosis of CMT1A has
been confirmed genetically through detection of PMP22 gene duplication.
Over 15 months, Pharnext will compare in parallel groups the efficacy
and safety of two orally administered doses of PXT3003 to placebo.
Efficacy will be assessed through one primary endpoint: change in the
ONLS score at 12 and 15 months of treatment to measure improvement of
patients’ disability with PXT3003. Additional secondary outcome measures
will be assessed including functional and electrophysiological endpoints.
The DSMB is an independent body of experts drawn from the fields of
clinical medicine, biostatistics and study methodology, chartered to
provide recommendations to Pharnext upon regular pre-specified review of
the accumulated data during the conduct of the clinical trial.
“This second positive recommendation from an independent board of
experts reinforces PXT3003’s safety profile, even in patients who
received up to 15 months of treatment. This Phase 3 clinical trial is
highly significant for patients suffering from CMT1A where only
supportive care is available today,” said Daniel Cohen, M.D.,
Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext. “We
believe that our PLEODRUG™ PXT3003, if successful, has the potential to
transform the treatment of CMT1A in adults. We look forward to
completing this clinical trial and sharing top-line results in mid-2018.”
About PXT3003
PXT3003, Pharnext’s lead PLEODRUG™ in development for the treatment of
Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A), is a novel, synergistic,
low-dose combination of baclofen, naltrexone, and D-sorbitol formulated
as an oral solution given twice-daily. PXT3003 has multiple main
mechanisms of action: a synergistic inhibition of PMP22 gene
overexpression associated with myelination improvement, direct nerve
protection and additional positive effects on other cellular types:
muscle cells, neuromuscular junctions and immune cells. PXT3003 obtained
positive results in a Phase II clinical trial in 80 adult patients with
CMT1A. In 2014, the EMA and FDA granted orphan drug designation to
PXT3003 for the treatment of CMT1A in adults. An international pivotal
Phase III trial (PLEO-CMT) in over 300 adult patients with CMT1A is now
underway at 30 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded
by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel
Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in
clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3
trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and
benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864
has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer’s disease. Pharnext
is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The
Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned
drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key
advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several
product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is
supported by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in
Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
