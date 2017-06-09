Shield Therapeutics U.S. Composition Of Matter Patent

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE:STX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on secondary care, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed a composition of matter patent protecting the active substance of Feraccru®, the Group’s lead European marketed product for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), until late 2035 in the US.



This US patent application entitled “Crystalline Forms of Ferric Maltol”, was allowed after an expedited examination under the Global Patent Prosecution Highway program (GPPH) based on the UK patent (UK Patent No. GB2531742) "Polymorphs of Ferric Maltol", which was granted in October 2016 and protects the active substance of Feraccru through to late 2034 in the UK. In addition, during 2017 equivalent composition of matter patents for Feraccru were granted until 2035 in Australia, Canada and Singapore.

Carl Sterritt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shield Therapeutics, commented: “This allowance from the US patent office - being a further result of our continuing investment in developing, strengthening and expanding Feraccru’s intellectual property - represents an important milestone for Shield. With Feraccru now protected at the composition of matter level, effectively providing market exclusivity through to 2035 in the world’s two largest and most important pharmaceutical regions (EU & US) and beyond, and with additional key clinical data on the near-term horizon, we find ourselves in a strong position from which to exploit the significant commercial potential of Feraccru.”

Market Abuse Regulation



This announcement is released by Shield Therapeutics plc and contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR") and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of Shield Therapeutics plc was Carl Sterritt, Chief Executive Officer.

About Shield Therapeutics plc

Shield Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialisation and development of late-stage, hospital-focused pharmaceuticals which address areas of unmet medical need. Our clear purpose is to help our patients become people again, by enabling them to enjoy the things that make the difference in their everyday lives. The Group has a marketed product, Feraccru, for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) in adult patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. Shield Therapeutics, headquartered in London, is listed on LSE's AIM under the ticker STX. For more information please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com.

About Feraccru®

Feraccru is Shield's lead product and is a novel therapy for the treatment of IDA. Feraccru received marketing authorisation across Europe in February 2016 for the treatment of IDA in adult patients with IBD and is in the early stages of commercialisation in European markets. The Group is currently completing a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Feraccru in IDA patients with pre-dialysis CKD and expects to announce results of this study around the turn of the year. A positive result is expected to facilitate the filing of an NDA for Feraccru in the US as well as significantly broader commercialisation in Europe and beyond.

