Peregrine (PPHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPHM) (Nasdaq:PPHMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company's 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").



The quarterly dividend on the Series E Preferred Stock is payable on October 2, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2017.

The quarterly dividend payment on the Series E Preferred Stock will be $0.65625 per share, which is equivalent to an annualized 10.50% per share, based on the $25.00 per share stated liquidation preference, accruing from July 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017. The Series E Preferred Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker symbol "PPHMP".

