Mettler-Toledo (MTD) To Exhibit At Midwestern Association Of Forensic Scientists Annual Meeting

September 06, 2017

The MAFS 46th Annual Meeting will take place September 18-22 in Cincinnati, Ohio. There will be open opportunities for scientists to advance their expertise and share their knowledge with others. As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances used to reveal what changes occurred during an incident and help reconstruct the sequence of events.

With many eyes on forensics labs, weighing accuracy and performance should be top priorities. Accuracy is not just critical for compliance; it determines the quality of a lab's analysis used in support of evidence testimony. METTLER TOLEDO helps forensic scientists retain their laboratory's accreditation with ISO 17025 compliant solutions for measurement uncertainly and audit-proof documentation.

The Midwestern Association of Forensic Scientists (MAFS) was founded in 1971 as a non-profit organization where scientists from the Midwest could gather and discuss unique cases or research to help further the field and solve problems within the disciplines. Over the years, MAFS has grown to include participants from all over the U.S. and even some from outside the U.S. MAFS purpose is to encourage the exchange of ideas and information within forensic science as is exemplified through the mission statement, "To further the field of forensic science by leading to inspire and inspiring to learn."

The MAFS 46th Annual Meeting will take place September 18-22 at The Westin Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

