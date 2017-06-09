CASI Pharma (CASI) To Present At The Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Event: 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11, 2017

Time: 3:25-3:50 PM (Eastern Time)

Presenter: Alexander A. Zukiwski, MD

Location: Holmes I; Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

A copy of the presentation materials will be made available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.casipharmaceuticals.com, on September 11, 2017.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CASI is a U.S. based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs for the global market with a focus on commercialization in China. CASI's product pipeline features (1) EVOMELA®, MARQIBO® and ZEVALIN®, all U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs in-licensed from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for China regional rights, and currently in various stages of the regulatory process for market approval in China, (2) proprietary drug candidate, ENMD-2076, ongoing in one Phase 2 clinical study, and (3) CASI-001 and CASI-002, proprietary preclinical candidates in immuno-oncology. CASI is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has a wholly owned subsidiary and R&D operations in Beijing, China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com and in CASI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.