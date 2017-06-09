Ovid (OVID) Appoints Ana C. Ward As Senior Vice President And General Counsel

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines for patients with rare neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Ana C. Ward as senior vice president and general counsel.



“With over 20 years of legal and bioscience operational experience, along with a deep understanding of how to achieve success within fast-growing life science companies, Ana will be a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Jeremy Levin, D.Phil., MB Chir, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Ovid. “Her perspective, breadth of experience, proven capability and expertise complements that of our team. We are pleased to welcome Ana to the Ovid team.”

“With two rapidly progressing clinical programs, this is an exciting time to join such a dynamic company,” said Ms. Ward. “In just a few short years, Ovid has already established a sound strategy to address an important area of need. I am excited to contribute to the continued growth and success of the company and work closely with its talented management team.”

Ms. Ward previously served as general counsel, executive vice president of patient access and corporate development, and board secretary of Rosetta Genomics, Ltd., overseeing public company reporting and executing licensing and partnership activities. Prior to Rosetta Genomics, Ms. Ward held a series of leadership roles within the Ambion family of companies, including Ambion, Inc. (acquired by Applied Biosystems), Asuragen, Inc. (a spin-off of Ambion, Inc.) and Mirna Therapeutics, Inc. (a spin-off of Asuragen, Inc.), where she was responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of legal matters such as intellectual property claims, compliance, trademark clearance, and strategic business interactions. Ms. Ward holds a bachelor of arts in French, a master of science in molecular biology and a master of business administration, all from the University of Texas, Austin, and a juris doctorate from the University of Texas Law School. Ms. Ward also holds a master of science in bioscience regulatory affairs from Johns Hopkins University. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Texas and is registered to practice before the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop therapies that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid’s drug candidate, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid has initiated the Phase 2 STARS trial of OV101 in adults with Angelman syndrome and a Phase 1 trial in adolescents with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies and has initiated a Phase 1b/2a trial of OV935.

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.





Contacts Investors: Burns McClellan Steve Klass, 212-213-0006 Sklass@burnsmc.com Media: Pure Communications, Inc. Katie Engleman, 910-509-3977 katie@purecommunicationsinc.com