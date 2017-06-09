Antimicrobials Working Group Member Companies Announce Partnership And Exclusive Pricing Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) is pleased to announce that two of its member companies, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), an emerging leader in the development of innovative diagnostic products to improve patient health, and Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, have entered into an exclusive partnership for commercial placement of T2Dx Instruments to support CD101 drug trials. The program is designed to accelerate enrollment in Cidara's CD101 trials targeting the deadly sepsis-causing pathogen Candida, and to increase uptake of T2's products.

"The AWG is excited to highlight this collaboration between two of its member companies," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara Therapeutics and Chairman of the AWG. "We believe that this and other such partnerships between diagnostic and therapeutic companies will play a vital role in combatting the global health threat of antimicrobial resistance, and ultimately will improve patient care."

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, an emerging leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is dedicated to saving lives and reducing the cost of healthcare by empowering clinicians to effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems is focused on addressing critical unmet needs in healthcare starting with sepsis, one of the deadliest and most expensive conditions in hospitals today. The T2Sepsis SolutionTM is a unique approach that combines the best standard of care for the management of sepsis patients with T2 Biosystems' products, including the T2Dx® Instrument and T2Candida® Panel, and the T2Bacteria® Panel, which is commercially available in Europe and other countries that accept the CE mark and available for research use only in the US. Powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, or T2MR®, the T2Sepsis Solution is proven to deliver better patient care and greater cost savings. Hospital customer experience has demonstrated faster time to effective treatment, shortened ICU and hospital lengths of stay, reduced use of unnecessary antifungals, and millions of dollars in savings. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future sepsis products including additional species and antibiotic resistance, as well as tests for Lyme disease and hemostasis. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients' lives. The company is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, CD101 IV, through Phase 2 and developing CD201, its bispecific antibiotic immunotherapy, for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. CD101 IV has enhanced potency and is the only once-weekly therapy intended for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. CD201 is the first drug candidate selected from Cidara's novel Cloudbreak platform, the first immunotherapy discovery platform designed specifically to create compounds that direct a patient's immune cells to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. Cidara recently received a grant for up to $6.9 million from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Accelerator) to advance the development of CD201. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging antibiotics and antifungal companies. Today, AWG is comprised of fifteen antimicrobials and diagnostics companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Arsanis Inc., Cempra Inc., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., ContraFect Corporation, Iterum Therapeutics Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Theravance Biopharma U.S. Inc., Viamet Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Zavante Therapeutics Inc. For more information, please visit www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobials-working-group-member-companies-announce-partnership-and-exclusive-pricing-program-300514806.html

SOURCE Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG)