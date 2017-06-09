Two Labs Marketing Changes Name To Two Labs To Reflect Expanded Suite Of Offerings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Labs Marketing, LLC, a Columbus-based consulting company, announced it is changing its name to Two Labs, LLC, a Pharma Services consulting company, to better reflect its expanded suite of offerings.

"'Marketing' was an effective descriptor when we started the company, but since then, we have outgrown that name. We need a name that reflects our current portfolio of integrated solutions and a name that reflects our plans to grow into a full pharma services consulting company," said Rich Wartel, Founder and CEO.

Working in the pharma industry for over 20 years, Wartel decided to start a consulting company in 2003 after identifying a need in the industry to educate and train pharma product managers on how to best launch new pharma products in the market. In the beginning, the company offered consulting on marketing, patient out of pocket programs, accounting and financial services. However, over the years, the team has expanded the company's services.

In 2007, the Two Labs team recognized a need for automation with the state licensing process, so they created PharmaLicense©. In 2013, the team created eRx Solutions© in direct response to a client need to trouble shoot e-prescribing issues which could result in lost rep time in front of a physician and lagging sales.

"We intend to add more services and businesses like PharmaLicense© and eRx Solutions©, making it more important than ever for clients to see us as one company. Our new name, Two Labs, allows us to brand all of our services and affiliates under one umbrella," said Jessica Krauser, Director of Marketing for Two Labs.

The company received additional capital support in 2017 from Excellere Partners. The strategic investment will help Two Labs achieve its goal to become a preeminent commercialization and lifecycle management consultant for pharma manufacturers.

"Our expansion has been fueled by the addition of subject matter experts in several areas of pharma commercialization. Our capabilities enable us to provide services to companies that are in Phase II, through product launch and post-launch. We are incredibly excited about the future capabilities that we will be able to bring to our clients, "said Wartel.

You can learn more information about Two Labs Pharma Services at www.twolabs.com and by phone at 614-389-4004.

About Two Labs Pharma Services:

Two Labs is a leader in all facets of pharma industry services, working with clients who are in Phase II through product launch and post-launch commercialization. Two Labs is entrusted by pharma and biotech companies, providing services across multiple stages of drug development and commercialization process for a wide array of therapeutic areas. Our unique, integrated approach allows us to manage each detail necessary for timely, successful product launches and projects. Find more information at www.twolabs.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-labs-marketing-changes-name-to-two-labs-to-reflect-expanded-suite-of-offerings-300514154.html

SOURCE Two Labs, LLC