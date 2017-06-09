Regen BioPharma Researchers Identify Key Structure In Compounds That Activate NR2F6

The NR2F6 nuclear receptor has been identified as a potentially very important immune cell inhibitor (an immune checkpoint) and cancer stem cell differentiator. The NR2F6 program at Regen aims to identify antagonists of NR2F6 in an effort to unleash the cancer-killing potential of a patient's own immune system as well as identifying agonists which should suppress the immune system in diseases where the immune system is over-activated, such as autoimmunity.

"Our medicinal chemists have identified key structural elements in our most active and selective compounds that seem to confer these properties," says Harry Lander, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regen. "Gaining structural insight into the mechanism of activation and specificity of these drugs paves the way forward for speeding optimization of these agonists, creating new drugs and securing a patent portfolio of chemical matter."

"With this new information, we feel that the agonist program is maturing rapidly," says David Koos, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO Regen BioPharma Inc. "We anticipate to have an optimized agonist in the next 2 to 3 months and will be filing more composition of matter patents."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

