Revon Systems Powers Real World Evidence Mobile Platform For Rare Disease Study Managed By ClinTec International

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Revon Systems Inc. announced today that it will support ClinTec International as the symptom tracking technology provider for a year long real world natural history study in the United Kingdom for patients diagnosed with a very rare blood disease.

The Revon Systems platform (REVON) will securely collect patient symptom surveys and patient activity data. Patients will report their symptoms using REVON's software from their smartphones and integrated Misfit activity trackers. The platform also offers robust support for physician reported outcomes from office visits.

Dr. Ted Smith, CEO of Revon Systems said, "We are excited to support such important rare disease research with a world-class biotech clinical research organization. This rare disease study is the perfect project for REVON because of their need for both patient and physician secure data capture on the smartphone or during the office visit."

Dr. Rabinder Buttar, Founder and CEO of ClinTec, said: "Our goal is to help our biotech clients meet their research needs and Revon Systems adds that real world data dimension to this natural history study with their ability to handle patient and physician reported clinical outcomes with Bluetooth connected devices."

About Revon Systems: REVON is a digital health platform that enables patients to self-track their chronic disease signs and symptoms, and communicate more effectively with their healthcare providers. In addition to symptom tracking, REVON is pursuing a therapeutic version of the platform using a machine learning feature that helps patients with certain respiratory conditions make more informed care seeking decisions.

About ClinTec International ClinTec International is a global full service Contract Research Organization (CRO) with an organically grown presence, including legal entities, in over 50 developed and emerging countries and with operational capabilities in more than 80 countries. ClinTec provides innovative full and functional clinical research solutions to 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world, as well as leading biotechnology and medical device firms in oncology, rare diseases and other therapeutic areas. In addition, ClinTec provides support to a diverse range of organizations, including not-for-profit organizations, to develop medicines for infectious diseases in countries where significant unmet needs exist.

