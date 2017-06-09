Phenomenex Announces Direct Sales And Support In Switzerland

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenomenex, Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of
advanced technologies for the separation sciences, announced today that
it will begin to directly serve customers in Switzerland, effective
September 1, 2017. For over 26 years, Phenomenex has partnered with
local distributor, Brechbühler AG, in pursuing the common goal of
providing customers with high-quality products and superior customer
support. However, both companies have mutually agreed that it is in the
best interest of customers for Phenomenex to serve their chromatography
consumables needs directly. “We wholeheartedly support this transition,”
says Peter Pichler, General Manager of Brechbühler AG. “This move will
bring great value to Phenomenex customers, and our company will continue
to focus on growing and servicing our global business
components—providing scientific analytical solutions with a value-added
strategy.”
Direct presence in Switzerland will allow Phenomenex to provide
customers with a variety of services such as access to comprehensive
technical training and support services, live technical chat, online
ordering, increased product availability, and rapid shipping times. The
excellent service that Brechbühler AG showed Phenomenex customers will
continue indefinitely.
Shane Lyons, President of Phenomenex commented, “We will always be
indebted to Brechbühler AG for such a successful partnership. Going
forward, we are excited for the opportunity to directly serve our Swiss
customers with our world-class technical support and customer intimate
service model. We are thrilled to be expanding our global operations to
better serve our customers.”
The Phenomenex dedicated European subsidiary network directly supports
chromatographers in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Austria,
Ireland, Iceland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway,
Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, and now Switzerland. The company also
has an extensive distributor network that supplies 109 countries
globally. All Phenomenex products, including the leading Luna®, Gemini®,
Synergi™, Kinetex®, Strata®-X, Lux®, and Zebron™ brands, will be
supplied exclusively by Phenomenex to customers in Switzerland.
Please contact Phenomenex Switzerland at swissinfo@phenomenex.com
with any questions.
About Phenomenex, Inc.
Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel
analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and
purification challenges of researchers in industrial, clinical research,
governmental and academic laboratories. From drug discovery and
pharmaceutical development, food safety and environmental analysis,
Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help
researchers improve global health and wellbeing. For more information,
visit www.phenomenex.com.
About Brechbühler AG
Brechbühler AG is a leading company in chromatography, spectroscopy and
sample handling and is recognized as a one-stop-shop for the analytical
community. From GC, GC-MS, LC, spectroscopy, and up to NMR, the company
is fully committed to the needs of the customers. As a value-added
company, Brechbühler AG concentrates on customized solutions to support
the needs of customers all over the world. For more information, visit www.brechbuehler.ch
or email sales@brechbuehler.ch.