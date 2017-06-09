Phenomenex Announces Direct Sales And Support In Switzerland

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenomenex, Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, announced today that it will begin to directly serve customers in Switzerland, effective September 1, 2017. For over 26 years, Phenomenex has partnered with local distributor, Brechbühler AG, in pursuing the common goal of providing customers with high-quality products and superior customer support. However, both companies have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of customers for Phenomenex to serve their chromatography consumables needs directly. “We wholeheartedly support this transition,” says Peter Pichler, General Manager of Brechbühler AG. “This move will bring great value to Phenomenex customers, and our company will continue to focus on growing and servicing our global business components—providing scientific analytical solutions with a value-added strategy.”

Direct presence in Switzerland will allow Phenomenex to provide customers with a variety of services such as access to comprehensive technical training and support services, live technical chat, online ordering, increased product availability, and rapid shipping times. The excellent service that Brechbühler AG showed Phenomenex customers will continue indefinitely.

Shane Lyons, President of Phenomenex commented, “We will always be indebted to Brechbühler AG for such a successful partnership. Going forward, we are excited for the opportunity to directly serve our Swiss customers with our world-class technical support and customer intimate service model. We are thrilled to be expanding our global operations to better serve our customers.”

The Phenomenex dedicated European subsidiary network directly supports chromatographers in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Austria, Ireland, Iceland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, and now Switzerland. The company also has an extensive distributor network that supplies 109 countries globally. All Phenomenex products, including the leading Luna®, Gemini®, Synergi™, Kinetex®, Strata®-X, Lux®, and Zebron™ brands, will be supplied exclusively by Phenomenex to customers in Switzerland.

Please contact Phenomenex Switzerland at swissinfo@phenomenex.com with any questions.

About Phenomenex, Inc.

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in industrial, clinical research, governmental and academic laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development, food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve global health and wellbeing. For more information, visit www.phenomenex.com.

About Brechbühler AG

Brechbühler AG is a leading company in chromatography, spectroscopy and sample handling and is recognized as a one-stop-shop for the analytical community. From GC, GC-MS, LC, spectroscopy, and up to NMR, the company is fully committed to the needs of the customers. As a value-added company, Brechbühler AG concentrates on customized solutions to support the needs of customers all over the world. For more information, visit www.brechbuehler.ch or email sales@brechbuehler.ch.