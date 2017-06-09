Lumicell Initiates New Clinical Studies In Breast Cancer And Prostate Cancer With LUM System For Real-Time Detection Of Tumor Tissue In Patients During Surgery

WELLESLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumicell, Inc., a technology leader in the field of image-guided cancer
surgery, today announced the initiation of clinical studies in breast
cancer and prostate cancer with its LUM System. The initiation of the
clinical trials is based on approval of Investigational Device Exemption
(IDE) applications by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to
enable the LUM System to be used in breast cancer and prostate cancer
studies. The newly-initiated breast cancer study builds on previous
clinical trials in breast cancer patients with the LUM System, and is a
pivotal study in breast cancer following an initial training period with
surgeons. The prostate cancer study will be the first clinical trial
with prostate cancer patients.
The LUM System was designed by leading engineers and scientists in
partnership with surgeons from academic and medical centers as an
integrated system with three unified components: drug, device and
decision software to guide cancer surgeons in the detection and removal
of cancer cells in real-time during surgery. With the initiation of
these two studies, the LUM System is now being clinically evaluated in
five solid tumor indications, including colorectal, esophageal and
pancreatic cancer.
“We are excited to initiate these new studies with the LUM System, which
we have designed to detect and illuminate tumor cells at the invasive
front of the tumor micro-environment where macrophages and other immune
cells interact with cancer cells,” said Felix Geissler MD, PhD, Chief
Medical Officer of Lumicell. “By enabling surgeons to clearly see cancer
cells in real time during surgery, we have the opportunity to avoid
leaving cancer cells behind and reduce the need for repeat surgeries. We
look forward to providing further clinical updates on our progress with
the LUM System later this year.”
“We are moving our clinical program forward with strong momentum, as the
LUM System is now being clinically evaluated in five cancer indications
in more than 10 medical centers across the U.S.,” said Kelly Londy,
Chief Executive Officer of Lumicell. “We aim to set a new standard with
our system in the field of image-guided cancer surgery, providing
surgeons at any cancer facility with immediate visual feedback to detect
tumor tissue beyond the margin of the specimen and opening up the
potential to improve surgical outcomes for a broad range of cancer
patients.”
The initiation of these studies is based on encouraging clinical
feasibility data presented at the 2016 American Society of Breast Cancer
Surgeons Meeting in which the LUM System achieved 100% detection of
residual cancer, including invasive ductal, lobular and DCIS lesions
(n=15), as confirmed by histopathology examination. Additional clinical
data in breast cancer is expected to be reported at an upcoming medical
meeting.
About Lumicell, Inc.
Lumicell is a technology leader in the
field of image-guided cancer surgery. The company is developing a novel
system that enables real-time detection of tumor tissue in patients so
that no cancer cells are left behind during surgery. The LUM System
includes three integrated components: a fluorescent optical contrast
agent that is cancer- and immuno-activated, a novel hand-held imaging
device that instantly scans the cavity walls to view the fluorescent
cells with single-cell detection, and proprietary decision software that
displays the image instantly on a monitor to guide surgical removal of
cancerous tissue. The unprecedented ability to see and remove cancer
cells remaining in the cavity – beyond the margin of the specimen –
during the initial surgery has the potential to significantly improve
surgical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by eliminating the need
for repeat surgeries. Lumicell is investigating the LUM System in
patients undergoing surgery for breast cancer, prostate cancer,
colorectal, esophageal and pancreatic cancers. Additional future
indications are planned to include surgeries for lung, ovarian, and
brain cancers. For more information, please visit www.lumicell.com.