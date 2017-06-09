Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Announces The Launch Of Metaxalone Tablets, USP In The U.S. Market

HYDERABAD, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY)
announced today that it has launched Metaxalone Tablets, USP 800 mg, a
therapeutic equivalent generic version of Skelaxin®
(metaxalone) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(USFDA).
The Skelaxin® brand and generic had U.S. sales of
approximately $139 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending
in July 2017 according to IMS Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Metaxalone Tablets, USP 800 mg are available in the bottle
count size of 100.
Skelaxin® is a trademark of King Pharmaceuticals Research and
Development, Inc.
*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT July 2017
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
