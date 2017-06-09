Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Announces The Launch Of Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL) In The U.S. Market

HYDERABAD, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY)
announced today that it has launched Bupropion Hydrochloride
Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg, a therapeutic
equivalent generic version of Wellbutrin XL® (Bupropion Hydrochloride
Extended-Release) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration (USFDA).
The Wellbutrin XL® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately
$754 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2017
according to IMS Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL),
150 mg and 300 mg, are each available in bottle count sizes of 30, 90
and 500.
Wellbutrin XL® is a trademark of GlaxoSmithKline LLC.
WARNING: SUICIDAL THOUGHTS AND BEHAVIORS
See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.
-
Increased risk of suicidal thinking and behavior in children,
adolescents, and young adults taking antidepressants. Monitor for
worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT July 2017
RDY-0517-155
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE:
DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed
to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives.
Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
