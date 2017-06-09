Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Announces The Launch Of Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL) In The U.S. Market

HYDERABAD, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) announced today that it has launched Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Wellbutrin XL® (Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Wellbutrin XL® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $754 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2017 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg, are each available in bottle count sizes of 30, 90 and 500.

Wellbutrin XL® is a trademark of GlaxoSmithKline LLC.

WARNING: SUICIDAL THOUGHTS AND BEHAVIORS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

Increased risk of suicidal thinking and behavior in children, adolescents, and young adults taking antidepressants. Monitor for worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT July 2017

RDY-0517-155

