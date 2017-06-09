Iatric Systems Helps Union Hospital Connect Smart Pumps To MEDITECH EHR

BOXFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iatric
Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping
healthcare organizations enhance their IT investments, today announced
the successful implementation of interoperability between Union
Hospital’s ICU
Medical infusion pumps and the hospital’s MEDITECH EHR. The
integration is made possible via Iatric Systems Accelero
Connect® integration solution and ICU Medical’s MedNetTM
safety software. ICU Medical acquired the Hospira Infusion Systems
business from Pfizer in February of this year.
Only a small percentage of hospitals across the nation have implemented
two-way smart pump EHR integration. In its special report entitled Smart
Pump/EMR Interoperability 2017: First Look at Interoperability
Performance, KLAS® “validated that ICU Medical has one
customer integrated with the MEDITECH MAGIC EMR. The interoperability is
achieved via third-party middleware from Iatric Systems, Accelero
Connect. To date, no other pump vendor has interoperated their product
with an EMR using third-party middleware.”
Union
Hospital, in Dover, Ohio, had a strong technology foundation (HIMSS
Analytics Stage 6) and a strong multidisciplinary team leading the
project. David Baumgardner, Union Hospital’s Director of Information
Technology explained, “Union Hospital is committed to providing quality
care to our patients. We pursued this project to improve patient safety,
automate IV documentation to increase revenue, and streamline nursing
workflow processes.”
The two-way integration provides automation of pump programming with the
validated EHR medication order, as well as documentation of medication
administration data back into the patient’s electronic medical record.
Pamela Swarny, Pharm.D., J.D., Union Hospital’s Director of Clinical
Pharmacy Services said, “The goal of EHR integration is to reduce
variability and promote standardization. Any time there is manual
intervention with the pumps, there is room for human error. This
integration has removed that room for error and closed the loop on IV
medication administration and documentation.”
Michele Garber, BSN, MS, RN, Director of Clinical Informatics explained,
“The process of scanning during IV medication administration has quickly
become the gold standard for safe IV medication practices at our
facility.” She added, “Staff has found it to be quick to use, and the
process ensures that the patient is receiving the right medication at
the right dose.”
ICU Medical’s MedNet
software enables hospitals to create a drug library which can
automatically link to ICU Medical/Hospira infusion pumps, enforcing
hard/soft upper and lower limits by drug type and empowering clinical
leaders with visibility into infusion practices through MedNet
Performance Reports. The system is designed to strengthen hospitals'
efforts to improve patient safety, avoid preventable costs, and
strengthen formulary compliance.
Iatric Systems Accelero
Connect integration solution is vendor-neutral, enabling
interoperability between medical devices and hospital EHRs. Using
Accelero Connect, hospitals have successfully integrated critical care
and low-acuity vital sign monitors, ventilators, and other medical
devices — now including smart pumps — with their hospital EHRs. Iatric
Systems has dedicated more than 25 years to helping hospitals maximize
their EHR investment.
About Iatric Systems, Inc.
