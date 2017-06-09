Iatric Systems Helps Union Hospital Connect Smart Pumps To MEDITECH EHR

BOXFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iatric Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations enhance their IT investments, today announced the successful implementation of interoperability between Union Hospital’s ICU Medical infusion pumps and the hospital’s MEDITECH EHR. The integration is made possible via Iatric Systems Accelero Connect® integration solution and ICU Medical’s MedNetTM safety software. ICU Medical acquired the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer in February of this year.

Only a small percentage of hospitals across the nation have implemented two-way smart pump EHR integration. In its special report entitled Smart Pump/EMR Interoperability 2017: First Look at Interoperability Performance, KLAS® “validated that ICU Medical has one customer integrated with the MEDITECH MAGIC EMR. The interoperability is achieved via third-party middleware from Iatric Systems, Accelero Connect. To date, no other pump vendor has interoperated their product with an EMR using third-party middleware.”

Union Hospital, in Dover, Ohio, had a strong technology foundation (HIMSS Analytics Stage 6) and a strong multidisciplinary team leading the project. David Baumgardner, Union Hospital’s Director of Information Technology explained, “Union Hospital is committed to providing quality care to our patients. We pursued this project to improve patient safety, automate IV documentation to increase revenue, and streamline nursing workflow processes.”

The two-way integration provides automation of pump programming with the validated EHR medication order, as well as documentation of medication administration data back into the patient’s electronic medical record. Pamela Swarny, Pharm.D., J.D., Union Hospital’s Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services said, “The goal of EHR integration is to reduce variability and promote standardization. Any time there is manual intervention with the pumps, there is room for human error. This integration has removed that room for error and closed the loop on IV medication administration and documentation.”

Michele Garber, BSN, MS, RN, Director of Clinical Informatics explained, “The process of scanning during IV medication administration has quickly become the gold standard for safe IV medication practices at our facility.” She added, “Staff has found it to be quick to use, and the process ensures that the patient is receiving the right medication at the right dose.”

ICU Medical’s MedNet software enables hospitals to create a drug library which can automatically link to ICU Medical/Hospira infusion pumps, enforcing hard/soft upper and lower limits by drug type and empowering clinical leaders with visibility into infusion practices through MedNet Performance Reports. The system is designed to strengthen hospitals' efforts to improve patient safety, avoid preventable costs, and strengthen formulary compliance.

Iatric Systems Accelero Connect integration solution is vendor-neutral, enabling interoperability between medical devices and hospital EHRs. Using Accelero Connect, hospitals have successfully integrated critical care and low-acuity vital sign monitors, ventilators, and other medical devices — now including smart pumps — with their hospital EHRs. Iatric Systems has dedicated more than 25 years to helping hospitals maximize their EHR investment.

Iatric Systems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping hospitals enhance their IT investments. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in interoperability, patient privacy, and EHR optimization. For more than 25 years, Iatric Systems has delivered solutions to more than 1,300 healthcare organizations and has integrated more than 800 vendor solutions. For more information, contact Iatric Systems at info@iatric.com, visit our website at www.iatric.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.