Concordia (CXR.TO) Announces DELIVER Strategy

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Concordia International Corp. ("Concordia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CXRX) (TSX: CXR), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products, today announced the details of DELIVER, its long-term growth strategy.

"At its essence, the DELIVER strategy will focus Concordia's efforts on becoming a leading European specialty `off-patent' medicines player," said Concordia Chief Executive Officer Allan Oberman. "The development of this strategy was a multi-month initiative that was done internally, reflecting contributions from more than 50 Concordia employees including our senior management team, and our board of directors. It is the culmination of a holistic team effort that we are very excited about."

Senior management and Concordia's board of directors believe the name DELIVER is appropriate for this strategy because it is precisely what the Company intends to do, and it is an acronym that, letter by letter, defines the critical elements of the strategy.

DELIVER stands for:

- Drive growth in the UK

- Expand into key European markets

- Level set the U.S. business

- Increase the product pipeline

- Vary Concordia's approach to non-core markets

- Extend the Company's lean operating model and further build its talent

- Realign the Company's capital structure

About Concordia

Concordia is a diverse, international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products. Concordia has an international footprint with sales in more than 90 countries, and has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 established, off-patent products. Concordia also markets Photofrin® for the treatment of certain rare forms of cancer.

The Company operates out of facilities in Oakville, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, India.

