Aerie (AERI) Initiates Mercury 3 Clinical Trial Of Roclatantm (Netarsudil/Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%

IRVINE , Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) (Aerie or the Company), a
clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the
treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today
announced the commencement of patient dosing in Mercury 3, the Company’s
European Phase 3 clinical trial of RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, a novel once-daily eye drop that has
successfully demonstrated in U.S. clinical trials its ability to lower
intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or
ocular hypertension. RoclatanTM is a fixed dose combination
of Aerie product candidate RhopressaTM (netarsudil ophthalmic
solution) 0.02% and latanoprost, the most widely prescribed PGA
(prostaglandin analogue).
Mercury 3 has been designed to facilitate regulatory approval and
commercialization in Europe and is not necessary for approval in the
United States. As background, Aerie has completed all Phase 3
registration trial activity necessary for a RoclatanTM New
Drug Application (NDA) filing with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, which is expected to be submitted in the first half of
2018.
The Company estimates a total enrollment of approximately 500 patients
in Mercury 3, a two-arm, six-month safety trial that also provides a
90-day interim efficacy readout comparing once-daily RoclatanTM
for non-inferiority to Ganfort®, a widely prescribed fixed dose
combination IOP-lowering therapy marketed in Europe, but not in the U.S.
Each comparator arm will be dosed once daily in the evening. Patients
will be evaluated with maximum baseline IOPs ranging from above 20 to
below 36 mmHg (millimeters of mercury). The trial will be conducted
primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and
Belgium.
“This is the beginning of a new chapter for Aerie as we start our first
Phase 3 clinical trial in Europe. We are pleased to have commenced
Mercury 3 on schedule, and we currently expect to read out topline
90-day efficacy data for the trial by early 2019. As we continue to
expand our global reach we also look forward to commencing our RhopressaTM
clinical program designed to address the Japanese market, scheduled to
begin later in 2017,” said Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer at Aerie.
About Roclatan™
Roclatan™ is a once-daily eye drop that combines Rhopressa™, as
described below, with latanoprost, a widely prescribed PGA. Based on the
Company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials to date, Aerie
believes that Roclatan™, if approved, would be the first glaucoma
product to lower IOP through all known mechanisms: (i) increasing fluid
outflow through the trabecular meshwork, the eye’s primary drain, (ii)
increasing fluid outflow through the uveoscleral pathway, the eye’s
secondary drain, (iii) reducing fluid production in the eye, and (iv)
reducing episcleral venous pressure (EVP). By covering the full spectrum
of known IOP-lowering mechanisms, Roclatan™ has the potential to provide
a greater IOP-lowering effect than any currently approved glaucoma
product.
The first Phase 3 registration trial for Roclatan™, named Mercury 1, is
a 12-month safety and efficacy trial, which was completed in July 2017.
Mercury 1 had a successful 90- day efficacy readout in September 2016.
The second Phase 3 registration trial, named Mercury 2, is a 90-day
efficacy trial, which reported successful primary efficacy results in
May 2017. The topline 90-day efficacy readouts for both Mercury 1 and
Mercury 2 demonstrated that RoclatanTM was statistically
superior to each of its components, thus achieving their primary
clinical endpoints. Aerie expects to submit a RoclatanTM NDA
to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of
2018. A third Phase 3 registration trial, named Mercury 3, has commenced
in Europe and is the subject of this press release. Mercury 3 is not
necessary for approval in the U.S., but rather to facilitate regulatory
approval and commercialization in Europe.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies
for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's two current product candidates are once-daily intraocular
pressure lowering therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat
patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA (new drug
application) for RhopressaTM (netarsudil ophthalmic solution)
0.02% was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in
February 2017, and, in May 2017, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription
Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of
the RhopressaTM NDA for February 28, 2018. Aerie’s second
product candidate, RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost
ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a fixed dose combination of
RhopressaTM and widely prescribed PGA latanoprost, achieved
its primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, named
Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also achieved successful 12-month safety
and efficacy results in Mercury 1. The RoclatanTM NDA
submission is expected to take place in the first half of 2018. Aerie is
also focused on international expansion and the development of
additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,”
“believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,”
“anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,”
“will,” “should,” “exploring,” “pursuing” or other words that convey
uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook,
analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the
success, timing and cost of our ongoing and anticipated preclinical
studies and clinical trials for our current and potential future product
candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and
completion of the studies and trials; our expectations regarding the
clinical effectiveness of our product candidates and results of our
clinical trials; the timing of and our ability to request, obtain and
maintain FDA or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action
with respect to, our product candidates, including the expected timing
of, and timing of regulatory and/or other review of, filings for our
product candidates; our expectations regarding the commercialization and
manufacturing of our product candidates; the potential advantages of our
product candidates; our plans to pursue development of additional
product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including
development of our product candidates for additional indications and
other therapeutic opportunities; our plans to explore possible uses of
our existing proprietary compounds beyond glaucoma; our ability to
protect our proprietary technology and enforce our intellectual property
rights; and our expectations regarding strategic operations, including
our ability to in-license or acquire additional ophthalmic products or
product candidates or technologies. By their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to
events, competitive dynamics, industry change and other factors beyond
our control, and depend on regulatory approvals and economic and other
environmental circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or
may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We discuss
many of these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors”
in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, the receipt of the PDUFA goal
date notification does not constitute FDA approval of the RhopressaTM
NDA, and there can be no assurance that the FDA will complete its review
by the PDUFA goal date, that the FDA will not require changes or
additional data, whether as a result of recommendations, if any, made by
any FDA advisory committee or otherwise, that must be made or received
before it will approve the NDA, if ever, or that the FDA will approve
the NDA. In addition, the preclinical research discussed in this press
release is preliminary and the outcome of such preclinical studies may
not be predictive of the outcome of later clinical trials. Any future
clinical trial results may not demonstrate safety and efficacy
sufficient to obtain regulatory approval related to the preclinical
research findings discussed in this press release. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual
results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the
development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any
forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only
as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update
our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.