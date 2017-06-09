International Isotopes (INIS) Announces Dr. Robert Atcher Has Joined The Company Board Of Directors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company" or "INIS") has announced that Dr. Robert W. Atcher, PhD, MBA, FSNMMI has accepted a position on the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Atcher recently retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory where, for over 20 years, he worked on various medical applications for isotopes. Dr. Atcher currently serves as the President of the Education and Research Foundation for the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, a nonprofit foundation to support research and training for professionals in the field, and he is a past president and fellow of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Dr. Atcher is a radiopharmaceutical chemist who has focused his work on diagnosis and treatment of cancer and heart disease. His experience ranges from the production and separation of radionuclides, production and purification of radiopharmaceuticals, preclinical testing, and clinical trials of radiopharmaceuticals. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in Chemistry, received his PhD from the University of Rochester in Nuclear Chemistry, and his postdoctoral training was done at Harvard Medical School in Boston. Dr. Atcher also holds an adjunct faculty appointment in the Radiopharmacy program at the College of Pharmacy, University of New Mexico.

Steve Laflin, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "The Company is very pleased to have Dr. Atcher on its Board of Directors. Dr. Atcher has a wealth of experience in the industry and his participation on the Board will provide INIS with valuable experience and advice on new products the Company plans to pursue."

Dr. Atcher said, "I look forward to working with the Company and continuing my lifelong pursuit of advancing the use of isotopes in medicine. The availability of adequate supplies of medically useful radionuclides and pharmaceutical products is essential for the expansion of their use in molecular medicine. I believe INIS is in position to play an important role in that objective."

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards and supplies a wide selection of radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical devices, calibration, clinical research, life sciences, and industrial applications. The Company also manufactures a variety of cobalt-60 products such as teletherapy sources, and provides a wide range of radiological field services on a contract basis to clients.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future plans and prospects. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Investors, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

