Innovus Pharma Receives Approval From Health Canada For Its Urivarx Product For The Indication To Reduce Symptoms Of Overactive Bladder Such As Daytime Urinary Frequency, Urgency And Nocturia

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Innovus Pharma” or the “Company”) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine
and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and
respiratory diseases, today announced that it has received approval from
Health Canada to add its clinically proven UriVarx™ product as a Natural
Health Product (“NHP”) with the indication to Reduce Symptoms of
Overactive Bladder (“OAB”) such as Daytime Urinary Frequency, Urgency
and Nocturia.
“OAB is a serious medical condition that affects millions of Canadians
each year. However, the medications currently available may cause
significant side effects, leading many patients to stop treatment.
That’s why Innovus Pharma is so pleased to offer this new natural
treatment option,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief
Executive Officer of the Company.
In addition to four approved products in Canada, Innovus Pharma has
filed for approval for two more of its products, namely Vesele® and
AllerVarx™, and is expected to file for at least two additional product
approvals in that country before the end of the year.
“With our growing approved pipeline of products and our current three
commercialized products in Canada, we are assessing the launch of our
Beyond Human® sales and marketing platform in Canada to boost the sales
of our products there,” Dr. Damaj continued.
About UriVarx™
UriVarx™ is clinically proven to reduce urinary urgency, accidents and
both day and night frequency in OAB and Urinary Incontinence (“UI”)
patients.
UriVarx™ has undergone two double blind and comparative trials in both
male and female OAB and UI patients. The clinical results include:
-
Reduction of ~56% in Urge Incontinence;
-
Reduction of ~66% in Stress Incontinence;
-
Reduction of ~61% in Urinary Urgency;
-
Reduction of ~33% in Urinary Frequency meaning the total average
urinary frequency was in the normal/ideal range after two months of
use; and
-
Reduction of ~46% in Nocturia.
According to the Canadian Continence Foundation (the “Foundation”), OAB
is a medical term that describes various symptoms caused by involuntary
bladder spasms, including urinary frequency, especially at night, and
urgency with or without involuntary leakage. These symptoms may occur
without obvious cause or be secondary to certain diseases of the nervous
system. The Foundation estimates that nearly 1 in 5 Canadians over the
age of 35 suffers from overactive bladder. The condition, with frequency
and urgency only, affects men and women of all ages, although most are
under age 65.*
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com;
www.zestra.com;
www.ejectdelay.com;
www.myvesele.com;
www.urivarx.com;
www.sensumplus.com;
www.myandroferti.com;
www.beyondhumantestosterone.com;
www.getbeyondhuman.com;
www.trybeyondhuman.com;
www.recalmax.com;
www.prostagorx.com;
www.fluticare.com;
www.allervarx.com;
and www.apeaz.com.
*The Canadian Continence Foundation: http://www.canadiancontinence.ca/EN/types-of-urinary-incontinence.php.
Innovus Pharma’s Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the UriVarx™ product in Canada if approved
in that country, estimated market for its products, and statements about
achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial
and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could
differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s
most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent
quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the
SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC’s website or
without charge from the Company.