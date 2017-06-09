Verastem (VSTM) Expands Duvelisib Development Program To Include Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), focused on discovering and developing
drugs to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients,
today announced the expansion of its duvelisib development program to
include targeting the treatment of patients with Peripheral T-Cell
Lymphoma (PTCL). Duvelisib has been granted Fast Track designation by
the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients
with PTCL who have received at least one prior therapy. Duvelisib,
Verastem’s lead drug candidate, is an oral inhibitor of
phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma being investigated
for the treatment of hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), indolent non-Hodgkin
lymphoma (iNHL) and other T cell lymphomas.
Development of duvelisib in PTCL is supported by compelling Phase 1
clinical data which demonstrated a 50% investigator-assessed overall
response rate in 16 heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or
refractory PTCL, including 3 (19%) complete responses and 5 (31%)
partial responses. Verastem intends to initiate an open-label,
multicenter, Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety
of duvelisib in patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL by year end
2017. Verastem expects that the Phase 2 study will be conducted in both
the U.S. and Japan.
Today, the Company also announced the appointment of Brian Stuglik, RPh,
to its Board of Directors. Mr. Stuglik brings to Verastem 35 years of
experience in pharmaceutical and oncology commercialization in both the
U.S. and international markets. He has successfully launched several
multi-billion dollar brands over his career, including Gemzar®, Alimta®
and Erbitux®.
“Expansion of the duvelisib clinical development program, and the
accompanying receipt of Fast Track designation from the FDA, are
important steps in Verastem’s strategy to efficiently develop the
potential of duvelisib in additional cancers such as T-cell
malignancies,” said Robert Forrester, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Verastem. “PTCL is a rare and usually aggressive type of NHL
where currently available therapies only provide modest benefit. We
believe an oral monotherapy like duvelisib could be an important new
treatment alternative for patients with T-cell Lymphomas, including
PTCL, and we look forward to initiating a Phase 2 study in patients with
relapsed or refractory disease by year end.”
Mr. Forrester added, “Brian Stuglik is an accomplished executive with
significant oncology commercialization expertise who can bring immediate
value to Verastem as we now move towards commercializing duvelisib. He
brings over 35 years of commercializing important novel oncology drugs
together with his extensive external network of clinical thought leaders
and deep industry connections. His experience will prove invaluable as
we advance duvelisib toward the planned regulatory filing, and potential
approval and commercialization.”
Most recently, Mr. Stuglik has provided commercial and strategic
consultancy services to a variety of life science companies as the
founder of Proventus Health Solutions, LLC. Prior to Proventus, he
served for over 30 years at Eli Lilly and Company, culminating in his
role as Global Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Oncology
Global Marketing, and advancing Lilly Oncology from a single brand and
approved product to a portfolio of over 6 marketed or late-stage
compounds across more than 10 cancer types. While at Lilly, Mr. Stuglik
helped lead the efforts to acquire Imclone Systems and later led the
integration and transition team for Lilly.
Conference Call Information
The Verastem management team will host a conference call today,
Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 8:00 AM (ET). The call can be accessed
by dialing 1-877-341-5660 (toll-free) or 1-315-625-3226 (international)
five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode
81095627.
The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed by
visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90
days following the call.
More About Fast Track Designation
The FDA defines Fast Track designation as a process designed to
facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs and
biologics, to treat serious or life-threatening conditions, and to fill
an unmet medical need. Specifically, Fast Track designation facilitates
frequent interactions with the FDA review team, including meetings to
discuss all aspects of development to support approval, and also
provides the opportunity to submit sections of an NDA on a rolling basis
as data become available.
About Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare, aggressive type of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develops in mature white blood cells
called “T cells” and “natural killer (NK) cells”1 which
circulate with the lymphatic system.2 PTCL accounts for
between 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) and generally affects
people aged 60 years and older.1 Although there are many
different subtypes of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, they often present in
a similar way, with widespread, enlarged, painless lymph nodes in the
neck, armpit or groin.2 There is currently no established
standard of care for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.1
About the Tumor Microenvironment
The tumor microenvironment encompasses multiple tumor and non-tumor cell
populations and an extracellular matrix that support cancer cell
survival. This includes immunosuppressive regulatory T-cells,
myeloid-derived suppressor cells, tumor-associated macrophages,
cancer-associated fibroblasts, and extracellular matrix proteins that
can hamper the entry and therapeutic benefit of cytotoxic T-cells and
anti-cancer drugs. In addition to targeting the proliferative and
survival signaling of cancer cells, Verastem’s product candidates,
including duvelisib and defactinib, also target the tumor
microenvironment to potentially improve response to therapy.
About Duvelisib
Duvelisib is an investigational, dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide
3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes that are known to help
support the growth and survival of malignant B-cells and T-cells. PI3K
signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant B-cells and is
thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of the
supportive tumor microenvironment.3,4,5 Duvelisib is
currently being evaluated in late- and mid-stage clinical trials,
including DUO®, a randomized, Phase 3 monotherapy study in patients with
relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL,6 and DYNAMO®, a single-arm,
Phase 2 monotherapy study in patients with refractory iNHL.7
Both DUO and DYNAMO achieved their primary endpoints upon topline
analysis of efficacy data. Duvelisib is also being evaluated for the
treatment of hematologic malignancies through investigator-sponsored
studies, including T-cell lymphoma.8 Information about
duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Verastem, Inc.
Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with
cancer. Verastem is currently developing duvelisib, a dual inhibitor of
PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which has successfully met the primary
endpoints in both a Phase 2 study in double-refractory iNHL and a Phase
3 clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL. In
addition, Verastem is developing the FAK inhibitor, defactinib, which is
currently being evaluated in three separate clinical collaborations in
combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of several
different cancer types, including pancreatic, ovarian, non-small cell
lung cancer, and mesothelioma. Verastem’s product candidates seek to
treat cancer by modulating the local tumor microenvironment, enhancing
anti-tumor immunity and reducing cancer stem cells. For more
information, please visit www.verastem.com.
Verastem, Inc. forward-looking statements notice:
This press release includes forward-looking statements about Verastem's
strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the
development and activity of Verastem's investigational product
candidates, including duvelisib and defactinib, and Verastem's PI3K and
FAK programs generally, the structure of our planned and pending
clinical trials and the timeline and indications for clinical
development. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect,"
"intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential,"
"will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions
are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Each
forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include
the risks that the full data from the DUO study will not be consistent
with the top-line results of the study; that the preclinical testing of
Verastem's product candidates and preliminary or interim data from
clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of
ongoing or later clinical trials; that even if data from clinical trials
is positive, regulatory authorities may require additional studies for
approval and the product may not prove to be safe and effective; that
the degree of market acceptance of product candidates, if approved, may
be lower than expected; that the timing, scope and rate of reimbursement
for our product candidates is uncertain; that there may be competitive
developments affecting our product candidates; that data may not be
available when expected; that enrollment of clinical trials may take
longer than expected; that our product candidates will cause unexpected
safety events or result in an unmanageable safety profile as compared to
their level of efficacy; that duvelisib will be ineffective at treating
patients with lymphoid malignancies; that Verastem will be unable to
successfully initiate or complete the clinical development of its
product candidates; that the development of Verastem's product
candidates will take longer or cost more than planned; that Verastem may
not have sufficient cash to fund its contemplated operations; that
Verastem or Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will fail to fully perform
under the duvelisib license agreement; that Verastem will not pursue or
submit regulatory filings for its product candidates; and that
Verastem's product candidates will not receive regulatory approval,
become commercially successful products, or result in new treatment
options being offered to patients. Other risks and uncertainties include
those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Verastem's Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in any
subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect
Verastem's views as of the date of this release, and Verastem does not
undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements.
|
|
References
|
1Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Peripheral T-Cell
Lymphoma Facts. July 2014.
2Leukemia Foundation. http://www.leukaemia.org.au/blood-cancers/lymphomas/non-hodgkin-lymphoma-nhl/peripheral-t-cell-lymphoma
3Winkler D.G., Faia K.L., DiNitto J.P. et al.
PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma inhibition by IPI-145 abrogates immune
responses and suppresses activity in autoimmune and inflammatory
disease models. Chem Biol 2013; 20:1-11.
4 Reif K et al. Cutting Edge: Differential Roles for
Phosphoinositide 3 kinases, p110-gamma and p110-delta, in
lymphocyte chemotaxis and homing. J Immunol 2004:173:2236-2240.
5 Schmid M et al. Receptor Tyrosine Kinases and
TLR/IL1Rs Unexpectedly activate myeloid cell PI3K, a single
convergent point promoting tumor inflammation and progression.
Cancer Cell 2011;19:715-727.
6 www.clinicaltrials.gov,
NCT02004522
7 www.clinicaltrials.gov,
NCT01882803
8 www.clinicaltrials.gov,
NCT02783625, NCT02783625, NCT02158091
|