VitalTrax Launches First Commercial Product, Wing, Connecting Patients To Clinical Trials

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitalTrax today announced the commercial availability of Wing,
a clinical trial network, that gives patients, caregivers, and
physicians a streamlined experience finding and enrolling in clinical
trials.
Operating as an intersection, Wing also provides trial sponsors and
research sites the ability to publish and promote their trials for
increased visibility. Research sites are given the tools to interact
with and enroll patients. By addressing the unique needs of the entire
ecosystem – patients, research sites, and sponsors – Wing creates a
seamless clinical trial network that facilitates enrollment and
participation of patients in clinical trials.
“Wing meets a critical need for patients – to find and enroll in
clinical trials – efficiently. This is a desperately unmet need in the
industry and we’re looking to bridge the divide,” said Zikria Syed,
Co-Founder and CEO of VitalTrax. “Think of the democratization OpenTable
brings to the restaurant industry – that’s what we are doing for
clinical trials.”
The VitalTrax team, which received funding as part of the Digital Health
Seed Fund, a collaborative agreement between Safeguard
Scientifics, Ben
Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Independence
Health Group, has decades of experience building secure and
compliant solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Wing complies with
HIPAA and FDA regulations to ensure patient’s data is secure and shared
with only the healthcare providers they choose.
“Finding a clinical trial in Wing is simple and effective. It helps to
manage the application process which can be stressful and arduous for
patients. It meets a critical need for patients today who are looking
for a clinical trial that may be the right treatment for them,” said
T.J. Sharpe, a cancer survivor and patient advocate who serves on the
advisory board for VitalTrax.
About VitalTrax
At VitalTrax connect, our mission is to enable patients to participate
in clinical trials. Wing (www.patientwing.com)
is a clinical trial network that allows patients to find and enroll in
clinical trials. For more information, please visit vitaltrax.net.