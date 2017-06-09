Cardiac Insight Continues Steady Beat Of Progress With New $4.5 Million Investment And Attracts Prestigious Healthcare M&A Executive, Clifford J. Stocks, To Its Board Of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardiac Insight, Inc., a U.S. developer of wearable medical devices and
diagnostic software, announced today that the company continues to
experience a steady beat of market traction and industry endorsement
with a recent infusion of $4.5 million into their new C-1 round of
funding, currently capped at $10 million, and the addition of
experienced healthcare executives to its board and leadership team. The
company also unveiled the formation of an exclusive Scientific Advisory
Board, to be chaired by top cardiologist and former Heart Rhythm Society
president, Dr. Robert Hauser.
“Cardiac Insight has quickly caught the attention of the cardiology
community for our game-changing products and revolutionary approach to
cardiac care,” said Brad Harlow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
at Cardiac Insight, Inc. “Our new funding and leadership additions will
continue to propel the company forward and highlight our distinct value
proposition to cardiologists, healthcare institutions and patients.”
Harlow added that the new investment would be used to support its Cardea
SOLO™ 7-day ECG sensor production, sales, distribution and marketing to
the cardiac communities.
Instrumental in the company’s recent funding, Clifford J. Stocks will
join the Cardiac Insight Board of Directors. Stocks brings more than
twenty-five years’ experience in the biotech industry, including
business and corporate development, strategy and business practices. He
is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse, Inc.,
formed in 2015. From December 2011 until the founding of OncoResponse,
he was the Chief Executive Officer of Theraclone Sciences, Inc.
Among his many healthcare industry partnership, merger and acquisition
successes, Stocks played a pivotal role on the leadership team that
developed and launched Cialis®, and was a key architect of the Lilly
ICOS joint venture partnership leading to their $2.3 billion merger in
2007.
“Cardiac Insight brings exclusive technology capabilities that will help
save lives and empower health care providers with control over data and
the patient experience, as well as increased efficiencies for the
diagnosis and treatment of cardiac care,” said Stocks. “I am honored to
serve with a group of healthcare executives who bring impressive track
records in building new med-tech platforms.”
Healthcare marketing strategist and innovator, Ann Demaree, recently
joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Business
Development. She brings more than twenty-five years of medical device
and healthcare IT industry consulting and commercialization experience,
including marketing and corporate business development leadership roles
at Welch Allyn, CapsuleTech and numerous other disruptive medical
technology start-ups.
Cardiac Insight’s Scientific Advisory Board will focus on applying
expertise from top cardiology opinion leaders toward the advancement of
cardiac arrhythmia research and patient care.
The company recently announced FDA clearance of its wearable ECG, Cardea
SOLO, which is already receiving positive feedback from the cardiology
industry for its innovative approach to the diagnosis and treatment of
arrhythmia.
About Cardiac Insight:
Cardiac Insight, Inc. (www.cardiacinsightinc.com)
is a U.S. developer of advanced body-worn digital health care
information devices for cardiology, respiratory and other complex
disease states. The company’s technologies and systems are created using
advanced algorithms and software that provide improvements in mean time
to diagnosis. Cardiac Insight’s mission is to invent complete and
progressive solutions for unmet clinical needs on behalf of physicians,
clients and payers. Cardiac Insight was founded in 2008 and is based in
Kirkland, WA.