Cardiac Insight Continues Steady Beat Of Progress With New $4.5 Million Investment And Attracts Prestigious Healthcare M&A Executive, Clifford J. Stocks, To Its Board Of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardiac Insight, Inc., a U.S. developer of wearable medical devices and diagnostic software, announced today that the company continues to experience a steady beat of market traction and industry endorsement with a recent infusion of $4.5 million into their new C-1 round of funding, currently capped at $10 million, and the addition of experienced healthcare executives to its board and leadership team. The company also unveiled the formation of an exclusive Scientific Advisory Board, to be chaired by top cardiologist and former Heart Rhythm Society president, Dr. Robert Hauser.

“Cardiac Insight has quickly caught the attention of the cardiology community for our game-changing products and revolutionary approach to cardiac care,” said Brad Harlow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Cardiac Insight, Inc. “Our new funding and leadership additions will continue to propel the company forward and highlight our distinct value proposition to cardiologists, healthcare institutions and patients.”

Harlow added that the new investment would be used to support its Cardea SOLO™ 7-day ECG sensor production, sales, distribution and marketing to the cardiac communities.

Instrumental in the company’s recent funding, Clifford J. Stocks will join the Cardiac Insight Board of Directors. Stocks brings more than twenty-five years’ experience in the biotech industry, including business and corporate development, strategy and business practices. He is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse, Inc., formed in 2015. From December 2011 until the founding of OncoResponse, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Theraclone Sciences, Inc.

Among his many healthcare industry partnership, merger and acquisition successes, Stocks played a pivotal role on the leadership team that developed and launched Cialis®, and was a key architect of the Lilly ICOS joint venture partnership leading to their $2.3 billion merger in 2007.

“Cardiac Insight brings exclusive technology capabilities that will help save lives and empower health care providers with control over data and the patient experience, as well as increased efficiencies for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac care,” said Stocks. “I am honored to serve with a group of healthcare executives who bring impressive track records in building new med-tech platforms.”

Healthcare marketing strategist and innovator, Ann Demaree, recently joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. She brings more than twenty-five years of medical device and healthcare IT industry consulting and commercialization experience, including marketing and corporate business development leadership roles at Welch Allyn, CapsuleTech and numerous other disruptive medical technology start-ups.

Cardiac Insight’s Scientific Advisory Board will focus on applying expertise from top cardiology opinion leaders toward the advancement of cardiac arrhythmia research and patient care.

The company recently announced FDA clearance of its wearable ECG, Cardea SOLO, which is already receiving positive feedback from the cardiology industry for its innovative approach to the diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmia.

About Cardiac Insight:

Cardiac Insight, Inc. (www.cardiacinsightinc.com) is a U.S. developer of advanced body-worn digital health care information devices for cardiology, respiratory and other complex disease states. The company’s technologies and systems are created using advanced algorithms and software that provide improvements in mean time to diagnosis. Cardiac Insight’s mission is to invent complete and progressive solutions for unmet clinical needs on behalf of physicians, clients and payers. Cardiac Insight was founded in 2008 and is based in Kirkland, WA.