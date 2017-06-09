Sarepta (SRPT) To Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell In Recognition Of World Duchenne Awareness Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, will ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell today in recognition of World Duchenne Awareness Day (WDAD), which is officially recognized around the globe on September 7, 2017.



“As a company dedicated to DMD, Sarepta stands with the Duchenne community to raise awareness of this disease. On behalf of the employees at Sarepta, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank individuals with Duchenne and their families who continue to participate in clinical trials worldwide, and to let the entire Duchenne community know that we remain steadfast in our commitment to develop the very best medicines to treat DMD,” said Douglas Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an X-linked rare degenerative neuromuscular disorder causing severe progressive muscle loss and premature death. One of the most common fatal genetic disorders, DMD affects approximately one in every 3,500 – 5,000 male births worldwide. A devastating and incurable muscle-wasting disease, DMD is associated with specific errors in the gene that codes for dystrophin, a protein that plays a key structural role in muscle fiber function. Progressive muscle weakness in the lower limbs spreads to the arms, neck and other areas of the body. The condition is universally fatal, and death usually occurs before the age of 30 generally due to respiratory or cardiac failure.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

