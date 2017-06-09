Typenex Medical Brings Innovative Blood Irradiation Indicator To Market

CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Typenex Medical, an industry leader in medical devices and supplies, announced today it is bringing Rad-Control, a new irradiation indicator tag technology, to blood banks and blood centers in the United States and Canada. Typenex Medical has exclusively partnered with a European market leader, On Point Indicators GmbH, to offer the product to its customers. The product technology confirms blood irradiation by visual verification, minimizes current documentation practices and increases efficiency for healthcare staff.



“The irradiation indicator tag market has not seen innovation within the last decade. We are excited to launch Rad-Control, and breathe some life into this market,” said John Fife, owner, and chief executive officer (CEO), Typenex Medical. “With increasing pressures on healthcare facilities to do more with less, we are positioned to help improve workflows while providing compelling value.”

Rad-Control is used in hospitals and blood centers to ensure the blood component has been exposed to irradiation. The specially-formulated indicator technology in the tag changes color after exposure, acting as a visual verification. This practice has been common in ensuring blood components are irradiated, confirming that components have received irradiation, and helping to prevent multiple irradiation cycles. Properly irradiating blood helps to prevent life threatening Transfusion-Associated Graft-vs.-Host Disease (TA-GvHD).

Current practices are built around irradiation tags that must be stored in a refrigerated environment. Rad-Control can be stored at room temperature, eliminating repetitive trips from the irradiator to the refrigerated storage location. Additionally, many facilities document the irradiation tag-lot number and expiration information by hand in their logbook. The Rad-Control irradiation indicator tag features an easy peel off label that, instead, can be placed directly into the logbook – saving time and ensuring accuracy.

“On one hand, it is easier to store the tags near the machine, and on the other, it is easier to accurately document the use of the product,” said Brad Palmer, Director of New Product Development, Typenex Medical. “The biggest feedback we hear from our customers is that our irradiation indicator tag allows for better workflows. With our strong reputation in blood banks around the country, we are excited to bring superior solutions to the market that can help meet customer needs.”

Typenex Medical has been a leading blood bank and laboratory supplier for more than 10 years. The company maintains a considerable market share in the medical device and supply industry, and is continuing to expand to other areas of the hospital – including the operating room.

About Typenex Medical, LLC

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. The Typenex Medical advantage is connecting with customers to understand their process needs, then delivering simple, high-quality products that streamline workflows. Thinking about patient safety and comfort is a strength, along with efficiency and cost-effectiveness – all while providing a quality product. For more information please visit www.typenexmedical.com.





Contact: Amanda Jaron Product Manager – Blood Bank and Lab 312-888-4097 ajaron@typenex.com