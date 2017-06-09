Ironwood (IRWD) Announces Leadership Change

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced today that Tom Graney,
chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president, finance and
corporate strategy will leave the company, effective September 13, 2017,
to pursue another opportunity. Gina Consylman, Ironwood’s vice president
of finance and chief accounting officer, will serve as the company’s
interim chief financial officer. Ironwood has initiated a search for a
senior business strategy and finance executive to complement its current
leadership team.
“We thank Tom for his many contributions to Ironwood over the past few
years, and we wish him well in his new role,” said Peter Hecht, chief
executive officer of Ironwood. “We are proud of Ironwood’s ability to
attract and develop terrific people and prepare them for success
throughout their careers. As a result, we have a very strong team in
place to manage a smooth transition and drive the continued, relentless
advancement of our strategy to build a top-performing commercial biotech
company.”
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology
company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for
patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our
passionate team. We are commercializing two innovative primary care
products: linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for
adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or
chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), and lesinurad, which is approved
to be taken with a xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) for the treatment of
hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout. We are also advancing a
pipeline of internally and externally generated innovative product
candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including uncontrolled
gastroesophageal reflux disease and vascular and fibrotic diseases.
Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.
For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com
or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma;
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
in both these locations.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, including statements about Ironwood’s leadership team and
the strength thereof, management transition plans, executive searches,
growth, business strategy, productivity and the potential of its
products and product candidates and their impact, as well as statements
about the timing of any of the foregoing. Each forward-looking
statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to
management and key personnel changes, our ability to effectively advance
our strategy, the effectiveness of development and commercialization
efforts by us and our partners; preclinical and clinical development,
manufacturing and formulation development; the risk that findings from
our completed nonclinical and clinical studies may not be replicated in
later studies; efficacy, safety and tolerability of linaclotide,
lesinurad and our product candidates; decisions by regulatory
authorities; the risk that we are unable to successfully integrate
lesinurad into our existing business, commercialize lesinurad or realize
the anticipated benefits of the lesinurad transaction; the risk that we
may never get sufficient patent protection for our products and our
product candidates or that we are not able to successfully protect such
patents; the outcomes in legal proceedings to protect or enforce the
patents relating to our products and product candidates, including ANDA
litigation; developments in the intellectual property landscape;
challenges from and rights of competitors or potential competitors; the
risk that our planned investments do not have the anticipated effect on
our company revenues, linaclotide, lesinurad or our product candidates;
the risk that we are unable to manage our operating expenses or cash use
for operations, or are unable to commercialize our products, within the
guided ranges or otherwise as expected and those risks listed under the
heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Ironwood's Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and in our
subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements (except as
otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release, and
Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.