Ironwood (IRWD) Announces Leadership Change

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced today that Tom Graney, chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president, finance and corporate strategy will leave the company, effective September 13, 2017, to pursue another opportunity. Gina Consylman, Ironwood’s vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, will serve as the company’s interim chief financial officer. Ironwood has initiated a search for a senior business strategy and finance executive to complement its current leadership team.

“ We thank Tom for his many contributions to Ironwood over the past few years, and we wish him well in his new role,” said Peter Hecht, chief executive officer of Ironwood. “ We are proud of Ironwood’s ability to attract and develop terrific people and prepare them for success throughout their careers. As a result, we have a very strong team in place to manage a smooth transition and drive the continued, relentless advancement of our strategy to build a top-performing commercial biotech company.”

