Ignyta (RXDX) Provides Regulatory Update On Entrectinib ROS1 Lung Cancer Development Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignyta,
Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a biotechnology company focused on
precision medicine in oncology, today announced that, based on recent
FDA guidance, Ignyta has completed enrollment of the NDA registration
efficacy data set of over 50 patients with ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC
for entrectinib, an orally bioavailable, CNS-active, tyrosine kinase
inhibitor currently being studied in a registration-enabling Phase 2
clinical trial known as STARTRK-2.
In total, Ignyta has treated more than 70 ROS1
fusion-positive NSCLC patients with entrectinib across its ALKA,
STARTRK-1, and STARTRK-2 studies. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration’s (FDA) most recent guidance confirmed that these studies
will form the basis of a registrational dataset in ROS1 fusion-positive
NSCLC; no additional studies were requested by FDA.
“We are grateful that FDA provided clear feedback on the regulatory path
for Ignyta’s planned submission for entrectinib for the treatment of
patients with ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer,” said
Jonathan Lim, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Ignyta. “With this feedback in
hand, we remain on track to submit an NDA filing in the ROS1 NSCLC
indication in the second half of 2018, to achieve 12 months of follow-up
on all responders in the registrational data set.”
The latest interaction with FDA has clarified the regulatory pathway for
entrectinib in ROS1 NSCLC:
-
Written feedback from the FDA confirmed that the NDA submission for
ROS1-positive NSCLC will be based on three single arm studies,
including two Phase 1 studies, ALKA and STARTRK-1, and the Phase 2
STARTRK-2 basket trial. No additional studies or confirmatory data
were requested.
-
Objective response rate (ORR), as assessed by blinded independent
central review, was confirmed as the primary endpoint. FDA requested
that all responding patients be followed for 12 months to assess
durability of response.
-
Entrectinib was intentionally designed to cross the blood-brain
barrier and has demonstrated CNS activity. Specific guidance was
provided by FDA on inclusion of entrectinib CNS efficacy data in
future prescribing information.
Interim data from STARTRK-2 on entrectinib in ROS1 lung cancer were
shared in an investor
update call in April 2017. An update on these data, including an
additional six months of follow-up, will be presented at an upcoming
medical conference in the fourth quarter of 2017.
“In our upcoming data presentation, we will further illuminate
characteristics of entrectinib that may meaningfully differentiate the
therapy in the eyes of prescribers, including duration of response,
progression-free survival, CNS activity, and ongoing tolerability, which
becomes more critical for patients as duration of response increases,”
said Pratik S. Multani, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ignyta. “We hope
these updated data, along with centrally reviewed response rates, will
further enhance the already compelling profile of entrectinib and its
potential in ROS1
NSCLC.”
