Agilis Biotherapeutics Updates Progress Of Its CNS Gene Therapy For AADC Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Agilis), a biotechnology company advancing
innovative DNA therapeutics for rare genetic diseases that affect the
central nervous system (CNS), announced today that following a recent
end-of-phase-II meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
covering the clinical, non-clinical and manufacturing data available to
date, Agilis will begin preparing a biologics licensing application
(BLA) for its gene therapy program for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino
acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, AGIL-AADC, targeted for submission
in 2018.
“We are pleased that the FDA agreed with our assessment of the potential
clinical benefit of AGIL-AADC as observed in treated patients to date,
and with the plan to submit a BLA for review,” said Mark Pykett,
President and CEO of Agilis.
Twenty-three patients have received AGIL-AADC to date, likely
representing the largest cohort of patients in any CNS gene therapy
program. Clinical data have been analyzed and presented on patients with
severe AADC deficiency from two clinical studies in which each patient
received a single administration of the AGIL-AADC gene therapy, an
adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector containing the human gene for the
AADC enzyme. Data on the first cohort of patients demonstrating
sustained improvement in motor function over a 5-year period
post-treatment were also presented. The Company has recently completed
enrollment of a Phase IIb clinical study for AGIL-AADC which may be
extended to permit the treatment of additional patients in need of
therapeutic intervention.
“Over the period of observation, we have seen important gains in motor
function and a good safety and tolerability profile to date in treated
children. Some of the children can maintain head position, sit
unassisted, and stand with assistance, milestones these children would
never have achieved without treatment,” said Paul Hwu, M.D., Ph.D.,
Professor of Pediatrics at National Taiwan University Hospital, and
study principal investigator.
AGIL-AADC has previously received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare
Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation in the U.S., as well as Orphan
Medicinal Product status in Europe. The U.S. Orphan designation allows
Agilis to leverage the FDA’s Priority Review pathway, hastening patient
access to AGIL-AADC by shortening the review of the marketing
application by as much as four months. The complementary RPD designation
gives Agilis the ability to qualify for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV)
upon approval of AGIL-AADC. PRV’s can be redeemed or transferred to a
third party to receive Priority Review on a subsequent marketing
application for a different product. This voucher will be requested at
the time of AGIL-AADC’s marketing application and awarded upon approval
of AGIL-AADC.
Agilis’ gene therapy program has been developed in collaboration with
National Taiwan University and the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s
National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) through a
Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). NCATS is
supporting this work through its Therapeutics for Rare and Neglected
Diseases program (TRND). The University of Florida Powell Gene Therapy
Center contributed manufacturing and toxicology work on the initial
product.
“An important mission in the TRND program is to help accelerate
development of promising treatments for those diseases that are often
overlooked, underfunded and continue to have significant unmet medical
needs,” said Nora Yang, Ph.D., Director of TRND Portfolio Management and
Program Operations.
AADC Deficiency is a rare disease with a devastating clinical course.
Symptoms include absence of motor milestone development, seizure-like
events (termed oculogyric crisis) and hypotonia described by many as
“floppiness”. Because of the nature of symptoms, the disease can be
confused with other, better known disorders such as cerebral palsy,
making diagnosis difficult and often leading to a protracted diagnostic
odyssey in correctly identifying the disease. “Unfortunately, many of
our families wait several years for a diagnosis,” said Lisa Flint, AADC
Research Trust Founder and Managing Director. “We are thankful that
Agilis has worked closely with the AADC community to bring forward a
potential major treatment for our kids.”
About AADC Deficiency
Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency is a rare genetic
condition resulting in lack of functioning AADC enzyme responsible for
the final step in the synthesis of key neurotransmitters dopamine (a
precursor of norepinephrine and epinephrine) and serotonin (a precursor
of melatonin). AADC deficiency results in developmental failure, global
muscular hypotonia, severe, seizure-like episodes known as oculogyric
crises, autonomic abnormalities, and the need for life-long care. Given
this neurologically devastating illness, patients with severe AADC
deficiency have a high risk for death during childhood. Treatment
options for patients with AADC deficiency are limited and there are
currently no approved therapies.
About Agilis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Agilis is advancing innovative gene therapies designed to provide
long-term efficacy for patients with debilitating, often fatal, rare
genetic diseases that affect the central nervous system. Agilis’ gene
therapies are engineered to impart sustainable clinical benefits by
inducing persistent expression of a therapeutic gene through precise
targeting and restoration of lost gene function to achieve long-term
efficacy. Agilis’ rare disease programs are focused on gene therapy for
AADC deficiency, Friedreich’s ataxia, and Angelman syndrome, all rare
genetic diseases that include neurological deficits and result in
physically debilitating conditions.
